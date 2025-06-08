National Guard arrives in LA on Trump’s orders to quell protests against immigration raids

National Guard troops began arriving in Los Angeles on Sunday on orders from president Donald Trump, in response to clashes in recent days between federal immigration authorities and protesters seeking to block them from carrying out deportations.

Members of California’s National Guard were seen mobilising at the federal complex in central Los Angeles that includes the Metropolitan Detention Centre, one of several sites that have seen confrontations involving hundreds of people in last two days.

The troops included members of the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, according to a social media post from the Department of Defence that showed dozens of National Guard members with long guns and an armoured vehicle.

Mr Trump has said he is deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles to quell the protests, which he called “a form of rebellion”.

The deployment was limited to a small area in central Los Angeles. The protests have been relatively small and limited to that area. The rest of the city of four million people is largely unaffected.

Their arrival follows clashes near a Home Depot in the heavily Latino city of Paramount, south of Los Angeles.

As protesters sought to block Border Patrol vehicles, some hurling rocks and chunks of cement, federal agents unleashed tear gas, flash-bang explosives and pepper balls.

Tensions were high after a series of sweeps by immigration authorities the previous day, as the weeklong tally of immigrant arrests in the city climbed past 100.

A prominent union leader was arrested while protesting and accused of impeding law enforcement.

Members of the National Guard stand guard in front of the Federal building in downtown Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP via Getty Images

On Sunday, homeland security secretary Kristi Noem said the National Guard would “keep peace and allow people to be able to protest but also to keep law and order”.

In a signal of the administration’s aggressive approach, defence secretary Pete Hegseth also threatened to deploy active-duty marines “if violence continues” in the region.

The move came over the objections of governor Gavin Newsom, marking the first time in decades that a state’s national guard was activated without a request from its governor, according to the Brennan Centre for Justice.

Mr Newsom, a Democrat, said Mr Trump’s decision to call in the National Guard was “purposefully inflammatory”.

He described Mr Hegseth’s threat to deploy marines on American soil as “deranged behaviour”.

Mr Trump’s order came after clashes in Paramount and neighbouring Compton, where a car was set on fire.

Protests continued into the evening in Paramount, with several hundred demonstrators gathered near a doughnut shop, and authorities holding up barbed wire to keep the crowd back.

Crowds also gathered again outside federal buildings in central Los Angeles, including a detention centre, where police declared an unlawful assembly and began to arrest people. – AP