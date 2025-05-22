US judge rules White House violated order by deporting migrants to South Sudan

A federal judge has ruled the US government’s attempt to deport migrants to South Sudan “unquestionably” violated an earlier court order.

Brian E Murphy, the US district judge in Massachusetts, made the remark at an emergency hearing he had ordered in Boston following the Trump administration’s apparent removal of eight people to South Sudan, despite most of them being from other countries.

On Tuesday, Judge Murphy ruled that US president Donald Trump could not let a group of migrants being transported to countries that were not their own leave the custody of US immigration authorities.

Lawyers for seven men – including Burmese, Laotian, Mexican and Cuban nationals – deported on Tuesday were told that their clients were given little more than 24 hours notice that they were being expelled from the US. Judge Murphy said that little amount of time was “plainly insufficient”.

An eighth man in the group was a citizen of South Sudan, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Jonathan Ryan, a lawyer for Burmese man known in court documents as NM, who was expelled, said he initially received notice that his client was being sent to Libya, before being informed that client was actually being sent to South Africa. About two hours after the second notice, Mr Ryan was told his client was being sent to South Sudan.

“I’ve never in 20 years seen anything close to this happening,” said Mr Ryan, who has been representing clients detained in Pearsall, Texas, since 2005.

Furthering the confusion, a lawyer for the Department of Justice first indicated that the Burmese deportee would ultimately be sent to Myanmar, but the government has not provided details about the final destination of the flight.

Judge Murphy ordered the administration to clarify the facts of NM’s removal, including the moment that officials first decided it would be impractical or impossible to remove him to Burma, and the time and reasoning behind the reversal of that decision and determination that NM should be sent to Burma after all.

Mr Ryan said his client was part of an ethnic minority in Myanmar, and faced immense risks if he were to be sent there. “Whether he’s sent to Burma or South Sudan, he is at risk of harm – of abuse, exploitation, death,” he said.

“In fact, this is a death penalty case with traffic court-level procedure,” said Mr Ryan. “Or rather, this procedure wouldn’t even fly in a traffic court.”

Burma is in the midst of a civil war, and recently experienced its worst earthquake disaster in more than a century.

Meanwhile South Sudan, the world’s youngest country, has widely been described as being on the verge of descending into another episode of civil war.

Flight trackers and a report from the New York Times suggest that the flight carrying deportees in question may have stopped in Djibouti, not South Sudan.

“This is so opaque and obscure,” Mr Ryan said, “I have no clarity.”

In an earlier briefing on Wednesday, a homeland security spokeswoman acknowledged the deportation was occurring, but refused to say whether the final destination was South Sudan.

“We conducted a deportation flight from Texas to remove some of the most barbaric, violent individuals illegally in the United States. These are the monsters that the district judge is trying to protect,” the spokeswoman, Tricia McLaughlin, said.

“It is absolutely absurd for a district judge to try to dictate the foreign policy and national security of the United States,” she added.

“Because of safety and operational security, we cannot tell you what the final destination for these individuals will be.”

Federal immigration officials said the people were originally from Cuba, Laos, Mexico, Myanmar, Vietnam and South Sudan, but that their home countries refused to accept them as deportations. Homeland security officials claimed that they had been convicted of murder, armed robbery and other serious crimes.

Last month, Murphy had issued an injunction that required any people being removed to a third country to receive due process.

A South Sudan’s police spokesman said no migrants had arrived in the country from the US.

He said that if they did, they would be investigated and those found not to be from the country would be “re-deported to their correct country”. - AP