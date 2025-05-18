Former US president Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer, his office says

Former US president Joe Biden pictured in January in Arlington, Va. Photograph: Tierney L. Cross/ The New York Times

Former US president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has spread to the bone, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Biden (82) was diagnosed on Friday after having experienced urinary symptoms, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options with doctors, the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” his office said.

Mr Biden’s term as president ended on January 20th, when Donald Trump was sworn in.

He had beaten an incumbent Mr Trump in the 2020 presidential election and initially sought a rematch with him last year.

However, he dropped out of the race last July after a halting debate performance against Republican candidate Mr Trump prompted panic among his fellow Democrats. He endorsed his vice-president, Kamala Harris, to succeed him.

Mr Trump, who is just three years younger than Mr Biden, subsequently defeated Ms Harris in November’s election and returned to the White House in January.

Mr Biden has dealt with cancer before. Prior to starting his presidency, he had several non-melanoma skin cancers surgically removed, and he had a cancerous lesion removed from his chest in February 2023.

His physical health and mental acuity drew intense media scrutiny even before the debate. At the time of his election, Mr Biden was the oldest person to win the presidency.

Mr Trump (78) broke that record when he defeated Harris last year.

In the US, prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among men, according to the American Cancer Society.

-Guardian/ Reuters