Ukraine says Russian forces trying to stretch front line in Kharkiv region

Russian forces are attacking the border of Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv region in small groups in an attempt to stretch the front line, the region’s governor said on Monday.

“The enemy is trying to deliberately stretch it (front line), attacking in small groups, but in new directions, so to speak,” Oleh Syniehubov told local TV.

He said Ukrainian forces were holding Russian troops back but there was a real threat that the fighting could spread to new settlements

Meanwhile, acting Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday: “If the West wants to fight for Ukraine on the battlefield, Russia is prepared for it.”

“It’s their right – if they want it to be on the battlefield, it will be on the battlefield,” state-run news agency RIA cited Lavrov as saying.

Russia has stepped up warnings about the dangers of a direct confrontation with Nato since French president Emmanuel Macron refused to rule out the possibility that western troops could at some point be sent there.

The Kremlin said last week that sending Nato troops into Ukraine would potentially be extremely dangerous. President Vladimir Putin has said it could lead to a third World War.

Mr Lavrov, who has served two decades as foreign minister, was speaking at a parliamentary hearing on his renomination to the post in a new government being formed after Putin started a fresh six-year term this month.

RIA also cited him as saying that peace talks on Ukraine due to take place in Switzerland next month without Russia’s participation amounted to an ultimatum to Moscow.

He compared the situation to “a reprimand for a schoolchild” whose fate was being decided by teachers while he was out of the room, the agency said.

“You can’t talk to anyone like that, especially to us,” Mr Lavrov said. “The conference ... boils down to restating an ultimatum to Russia.”

Earlier, a drone sparked a short-lived fire at an electrical substation in Russia’s Lipetsk region in a Ukrainian attack that also targeted the Belgorod and Kursk regions, Russian officials said.

“There are no casualties. The fire in the territory of the electrical substation is being extinguished,” Igor Artamonov, the governor of the Kursk region in Russia’s south, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Eight drones were destroyed over the Kursk region that borders Ukraine, the region's administration said on Telegram. There was no information on potential damage or casualties.

Several “air objects” were also downed over the Belgorod region, south of Kursk, also along the border with Ukraine, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Five residential houses were damaged, he said, but according to preliminary information there were no injuries.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv says that targeting Russia’s military, transport and energy infrastructure undermines Moscow’s war effort and is an answer to the countless deadly attacks by Russia. – Reuters

