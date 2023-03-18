Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in post on social media network

Donald Trump was Republican president from 2017 to 2021 and has said he will make a bid to return to the White House in the 2024 US presidential election. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP

Former US president Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, according to a post on Truth Social on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Trump said, without providing evidence, that “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office indicated that he would be arrested. He did not detail what the charges would be.

“Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office ... indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven ... the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” Mr Trump wrote.

READ MORE

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office earlier this year began presenting evidence to a grand jury investigating a $130,000 payment that Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the waning days of Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had an affair with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied the affair happened.

Trump was Republican president from 2017 to 2021 and has said he will make a bid to return to the White House in the 2024 US presidential election. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023