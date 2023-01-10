US House adopts ‘ransom note’ rules sought by hardliners to control Kevin McCarthy

Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces an early test of his ability to keep the Republican caucus together after new rules were passed by the House. Photograph: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Republican-led House of Representatives on Monday adopted a package of internal rules that give right-wing hardliners more leverage over the chamber’s newly elected Republican speaker, Kevin McCarthy.

Legislators voted 220-213 to approve the legislation. One Republican, Rep Tony Gonzales joined all 212 Democrats in voting against the rules package. Another Republican did not vote.

The rules package, which will govern House operations over the next two years, represented an early test of Mr McCarthy’s ability to keep his caucus together, after he suffered the humiliation of 14 failed ballots last week before finally being elected speaker on Saturday.

The legislation includes key concessions that hardliners sought and Mr McCarthy agreed to in his quest for the speaker’s gavel.

The changes include allowing a single lawmaker to call for his removal at any time. Other changes would place new restrictions on federal spending, potentially limiting Mr McCarthy’s ability to negotiate government funding packages with President Joe Biden, whose fellow Democrats control the Senate.

Democrats denounced the legislation as a rules package for “Maga extremists” that would favour wealthy corporations over workers, undermine congressional ethics standards and lead to further restrictions on abortion services.

“These rules are not a serious attempt at governing. They’re essentially a ransom note to America from the extreme right,” Rep Jim McGovern said.

Mr Gonzales, the lone Republican to oppose the legislation, said he objected to potential limits on US defence spending at a time of growing tensions with Russia and China.

Republicans have a narrow majority of 222-212 in the House, after winning fewer seats than expected in November’s midterm elections. This has amplified the hardliners’ power and raised questions about how the divided Congress will function. – Reuters