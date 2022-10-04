Donald Trump sues CNN for defamation and seeks $475m in punitive damages

Donald Trump claimed that CNN had used its considerable influence as a leading news organisation to defeat him politically. CNN declined to comment on the case. Photograph: Hannah Beier/The New York Times

Donald Trump has sued cable TV network CNN, claiming defamation and seeking punitive damages of $475m, according to a Florida court filing on Monday.

The US cable news station has attempted to smear the former US president “with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler’,” Mr Trump’s lawyers claimed. The lawsuit has been filed in federal court in Fort Lauderdale.

“Beyond simply highlighting any negative information about the plaintiff and ignoring all positive information about him, CNN has sought to use its massive influence, purportedly as a ‘trusted’ news source, to defame the plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically,” the filing states.

Mr Trump claimed CNN had used its considerable influence as a leading news organisation to defeat him politically. CNN declined to comment on the case.

READ MORE

Mr Trump, a Republican, claims in the 29-page lawsuit that CNN had a long track record of criticising him but had ramped up its attacks in recent months because the network feared that he would run again for president in 2024.

“As a part of its concerted effort to tilt the political balance to the left, CNN has tried to taint the plaintiff,” the suit said.

The lawsuit lists several instances in which CNN appeared to compare Mr Trump to Hitler, including a January 2022 special report by host Fareed Zakaria that included footage of the 20th-century German dictator.

Mr Trump, who in 2020 lost a re-election bid to Democrat Joe Biden, has not said officially whether he would seek re-election, though he has dropped many such hints.

The lawsuit comes as the 76-year-old former president faces considerable legal woes, including a criminal investigation by the US department of justice (DoJ) for retaining government records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office in January 2021.

Mr Trump was sued last month by New York state attorney general Leticia James, who has accused him of lying to banks and insurers over the value of his assets.

A congressional committee and the DoJ are separately investigating the January 6th, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by supporters of Mr Trump. - Guardian