US rocket launch destined for moon marks start of new space programme after 50 years

The Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket sits on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 25th ahead of its planned launch on Monday. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP

The most powerful rocket developed by the US is scheduled to blast off from Florida on Monday, marking the start of a new space programme to return to the moon after 50 years.

However, the US space agency Nasa reported delays in fuelling the giant space launch systems (SLS) rocket in the early hours of the morning, local time due to a liquid hydrogen leak.

Controllers halted the fuelling operation for Artemis 1 on Monday morning, but Nasa said its engineers were rectifying the issue and there was no word on whether it would cause delays to take-off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Nasa said: “Teams continue to troubleshoot a liquid hydrogen leak at the mating interface with the core stage.

“After manually chilling down the liquid hydrogen as part of troubleshooting efforts, they are in fast-fill operations.”

It is unclear as yet whether a leak reported during the fuelling process will affect the planned launch time of 8.33am in Florida, just after 1.30pm in Ireland.

[ Martin Wall: US prepares for return to the moon after 50 years ]

The fuelling of the rocket had also earlier been delayed for a period by lightning in the vicinity of the launch site.

The mission, scheduled to be launched on Monday is intended to send the new Nasa Orion spacecraft to orbit the moon for more than a month.

Nasa hopes the new programme, known as Artemis, will facilitate a return to the moon by astronauts for the first time since 1972.

It also wants to remain on the moon for longer periods and to use the moon programme as a springboard for human exploration of the planet Mars in the late 2030s.

The Artemis 1 mission scheduled to be launched on Monday is unmanned. It is in effect a test flight to put the new SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft through their paces.

Nasa intends that a second Artemis mission in 2024 to lunar orbit would have a crew.

The Artemis 3 mission, set for 2025, would see astronauts land on the lunar surface for the first time since Apollo 17 nearly 50 years ago.

If the Artemis 1 mission is successful, the Orion spacecraft will splash back down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on October 10th. — Additional reporting Guardian