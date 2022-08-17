Leading Trump critic Liz Cheney loses Congress seat

A hand-painted sign stands in opposition to US representative Liz Cheney, who lost her seat in Congress to Republican opponent Harriet Hageman. Photograph: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Wyoming representative Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s most steadfast Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a party primary on Tuesday.

Ms Cheney lost her seat in Congress after falling to a rival backed by the former president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base.

The third-term congresswoman and vice-chair of the January 6th committee was beaten by a conservative lawyer, Harriet Hageman — who has echoed Mr Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud — in a Republican primary election to decide Wyoming’s lone member in the House of Representatives.

Conceding defeat in a speech in Jackson, she said: “Two years ago, I won this primary with 73 per cent of the vote. I could easily have done the same again. The path was clear, but it would have required that I go along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election.

“It would have required that I enabled his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic. That was a path I could not and would not take.”

“No House seat, no office in this land is more important than the principles that we are all sworn to protect. And I well understood the potential political consequences of abiding by my duty,” Ms Cheney said.

“Our republic relies upon the goodwill of all candidates for office to accept honorably the outcome of elections. And tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary. She won. I called her to concede the race. This primary election is over. But now the real work begins.”

Widely predicted by opinion polls, the result continues a winning streak for Trump-endorsed candidates and deals a blow to the last vestiges of the Republican Party establishment.

The result would have been unthinkable just a few years ago in Wyoming, a deeply conservative state where the Cheney family has been seen as political royalty.

The three-term congresswoman’s father, Dick Cheney, represented the state in the US House for a decade before becoming defense secretary under George HW Bush from 1989 to 1993 and vice-president under George W Bush from 2001 to 2009.

Supporting his daughter this month, Dick Cheney called Trump the greatest “threat to our republic” in American history.

He also said he was proud of his daughter “for standing up to the truth, doing what’s right, honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our party are too scared to do so”.

But Liz Cheney’s crusade against Trump during the televised January 6 hearings angered local Republicans, who accused her of putting her national ambitions ahead of Wyoming constituents.

She was praised by Democrats and independents for taking a principled stand despite the likelihood it would prove an act of political self-sacrifice.

In Jackson, Cheney, wearing a beige jacket, stood on a podium in an open field surrounded by a red vintage Chevrolet truck, four US national flags and a dozen hay bales, against the dramatic backdrop of the Teton mountain range. She was watched by family members including her parents Dick and Lynne.

Ms Cheney issued a rallying cry for the defence of democracy and, in remarks that lasted around 15 min, made clear that she does not accept that her political career is over.

She referenced her work on the January 6 committee and condemned fellow Republicans for pushing conspiracy theories. She also warned that supporters of Mr Trump’s “big lie” about voter fraud are currently running for state offices.

“Our nation is barreling once again towards crisis, lawlessness and violence,” she said. “No American should support election deniers for any position of genuine responsibility.”

Ms Cheney also criticised the rightwing backlash against the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate that has led to threats of violence against federal law enforcement. “Our great nation must not be ruled by a mob provoked over social media,” she said.

Ms Cheney has faced death threats and been forced to abandon traditional campaign stops and public rallies in favour of small-scale private events.

To applause, she reiterated her pledge that she “will do whatever it takes to ensure Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office. And I mean it”. She left the stage to the sound of Tom Petty’s song I Won’t Back Down. — Guardian