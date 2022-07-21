Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 and dealing with ‘mild symptoms’

US president Joe Biden is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and has received two booster shots. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

US president Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19.

The White House on Thursday said the 79-year-old president had “very mild symptoms”. Mr Biden is fully vaccinated against the virus and has received two booster shots.

The White House said he had also started taking the anti-viral drug Paxlovid and that the president had tested negative on Tuesday.

Mr Biden has a runny nose and fatigue with an occasional dry cough, his physician Dr Kevin O’Connor said on Thursday in a letter to the White House press secretary.

Mr Biden’s mild symptoms started Wednesday evening, Dr O’Connor said in the letter to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, adding that he anticipated Mr Biden would respond favorably to treatment.

In a statement the White House said: “Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

“Consistent with White House protocol for positive Covid cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.”

The White House said that out of an abundance of transparency, it would provide a daily update on the president’s status as he continued to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.

“Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House medical unit will inform all close contacts of the president’s during the day today, including any members of congress and any members of the press who interacted with the president during yesterday’s travel.”

On Wednesday, the president travelled to Massachusetts to make a speech on climate change. He was scheduled to visit Philadelphia on Thursday. The president’s wife Jill Biden, is understood to have tested negative for Covid-19. — Additional reporting: Reuters