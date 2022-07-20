Biden stops short of declaring national climate emergency as he promises action

US president Joe Biden: '[Climate change] is literally, not figuratively, a clear and present danger.' Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

US president Joe Biden has promised he will take executive action, using the power of the presidency, to tackle climate change.

He described climate change as an existential threat to the country and to the world.

However, he did not formally declare a national climate emergency, as had been sought by some activists in light of a stalled environmental agenda in the US Congress.

Climate change proposals put forward by the president’s Democratic Party are being blocked in the US Congress due to opposition from one centrist senator, Joe Manchin.

In a senate that is evenly divided, Mr Manchin’s objections mean the Democrats’ climate change measures do not have sufficient votes in the chamber to be enacted into law.

The president said in the absence of initiatives from the US Congress he would take executive action to try combat its effects.

“Since congress is not acting as it should ... this is an emergency and I will look at it that way,” Mr Biden said.

“As president I’ll use my executive powers to combat the climate crisis in the absence of executive action.”

Mr Biden said that as part of the executive actions, funding of $2.3 billion would be provided to help local communities to “increase resilience to heatwaves, drought, wildfires, flood, hurricanes and other hazards by preparing before disaster strikes”.

The president is also directing the department of the interior to propose new offshore wind areas in the Gulf of Mexico. The White House believes that this plan could generate sufficient power for more than three million homes.

Mr Biden is also to direct the secretary of interior to advance wind energy development in the waters off the mid and southern Atlantic coast and off Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The president said that dealing with climate change would provide an opportunity for the creation of new jobs in areas such as the clean energy sector.

Speaking at a former coal power plant in Massachusetts on Wednesday, he said: “Let’s clear the way for clean energy.”

Mr Biden said: “When it comes to fighting climate change, I will not take no for an answer.”

He said: “I come here today with a message. As president, I have a responsibility to act with urgency and resolve when our nation faces clear and present danger. And that’s what climate change is about. It is literally, not figuratively, a clear and present danger. The health of our citizens and our communities is literally at stake.”