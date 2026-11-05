Convicted rapist Russell Brand under investigation for two further rape allegations

Russell Brand found guilty of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three others over the course of five years. Video: Reuters

British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who has been found guilty of raping a fan and sexually assaulting three women, is under investigation for two further rape allegations, it has been revealed.

Brand (51), was described during his trial as a ruthless, calculated and manipulative sexual predator who raped women in a hotel room, in a bar toilet and at his luxury London townhouse. He also sexually assaulted women in front of his entourage at their workplaces, including at a radio station and television studio.

The Hollywood actor turned online influencer was accused of “gaslighting” his victims after the attacks, and treating women as a “disposable commodity” and a “means to an end” to satisfy his voracious sexual appetite.

It can now be revealed that Brand is under investigation for two further rape allegations and that the Metropolitan Police has submitted files to the Crown Prosecution Service.

On Thursday, Brand stood outside the door of the dock shortly before the jury delivered its verdicts and looked at his wife, Laura, saying: “Laura, I love you.”

Wearing a grey three-piece suit, he appeared to be praying in the dock before he was convicted of four offences on Thursday after a four-week trial at Southwark crown court.

He had pleaded not guilty to three charges of rape, three of sexual assault and one of attempted indecent assault against six women, in allegations spanning 10 years from 1999.

Brand claimed he could not remember some of the incidents and that others had been consensual sexual encounters that had been “reimagined” or “unfavourably reframed” after the publication of sexual misconduct allegations against him in a 2023 Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, and London Times and Sunday Times reports.

[ Russell Brand claimed to have ‘armour of God’ during rape trialOpens in new window ]

Brand closed his eyes, as a jury found him guilty of four offences after eight hours and 30 minutes of deliberations. He was cleared of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Judge Joel Bennathan praised the panel of four women and eight men, and told Brand: “You’ve been convicted of a numbers of offences, including one of rape. The consequence of that is a significant custodial term. My current view is that I have to therefore remand you in custody.”

He said Brand would be sentenced on Monday.

Brand held his head high and appeared emotionless as he was led away by the dock officers down to the cells. His wife appeared visibly upset and left the court soon after.

His barrister, Ian Winter, made a plea for Brand to be given bail over the weekend as an “act of humanity” so that he could say goodbye to his children, but the judge refused.

Bennathan said he regretted the “hardship” caused to the children but said: “Whatever the good intentions of the family and the defendant today, I think there are substantial grounds to fear he might in the end not feel able to come along and face his sentence.”

As the judge remanded him into custody, Brand made “okay” gestures and said “I’m good, I’m good, I’m good”, before being taken out of the dock.

On Thursday the Met said its investigation into Brand was continuing.

Brand was found guilty of anally raping a young fan at his London townhouse after picking her out from a crowd after one of his gigs at the Hammersmith Apollo in early 2009. She told the court she begged him to stop but Brand continued. “I felt like I couldn’t speak or breathe, the amount of pain,” she said.

He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman who worked for MTV by grabbing her breasts at a birthday party in Soho, London in 2004. But he was cleared of orally raping the woman in a toilet afterwards.

He was also convicted of sexually assaulting a woman who told the court that Brand laughed after squeezing her breasts and kissing her sloppily while she was working at the radio station Choice FM in 2004 or 2005.

Brand was found guilty of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker, who said she was “repulsed” when Brand placed his head in her lap so she could feel his breath on her “vagina” during a filming project in 2009.

He was cleared of raping a woman after the Labour Party conference in Bournemouth in 1999, and also found not guilty of attempting to indecently assault an MTV worker by trying to drag her into a men’s toilets in 2001.

Brand’s trial heard victims had been haunted by their encounters with the former presenter and that they had “bravely” come forward to the tell “the truth” after realising they were not alone.

The prosecutor, Riel Karmy-Jones, said they described a similar pattern of behaviour from the comedian that started with compliments, flattery and flirting before a “personality change”. “His eyes changed, he snapped, from charming to frightening to nasty,” she said.

But Brand’s barrister denied the television personality was a “psychopath who rapes people and thinks it’s normal”. The barrister also said that the 2023 media reports had “poisoned the well” of justice, and rendered it impossible for Brand to have a fair trial.

Brand’s case has led to difficult questions for the BBC, Channel 4 and the production companies that worked with him. The TV world is again asking itself whether recent efforts to improve safeguarding will stop similar abuses.

In a statement on Thursday, Channel 4 said: “We recognise the profound impact of these crimes and commend the extraordinary courage of all those who gave evidence as prosecution witnesses at trial.”

A BBC spokesperson said that a 2025 report had examined how complaints about Brand’s conduct were handled, looking at eight allegations from his time at the BBC, and added: “It was of great concern to us that some people felt unable to raise concerns about Brand’s behaviour. We apologised to those impacted, for both the culture and failings at the time, and we reiterate that apology again today.”

– Guardian

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