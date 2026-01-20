UK approves China plan for its largest embassy in Europe despite espionage fears

Police officers outside Royal Mint Court, London, where groups demonstrated at the site of the proposed new Chinese embassy on Saturday, January 17, 2026. Photograph: Lucy North/PA Wire

China has been given permission to build a vast new embassy in the heart of London despite criticism from members of parliament and campaigners that it will be used as a base for spying and security crackdowns.

Local government secretary Steve Reed approved the plans for the building at Royal Mint Court, a site near the Tower of London.

The decision removes a diplomatic hurdle in the relationship with Xi Jinping’s government, clearing the way for British prime minister Keir Starmer to make a widely-expected visit to China, possibly within weeks.

Critics have raised concerns about what are described as hidden rooms proposed for the site, as well as its proximity to communication cables essential to the UK’s financial sector.

Members of parliament and peers on a Labour-led parliamentary security committee had called on ministers to reject the plans, warning the embassy, the biggest in Europe, would “create a hub for expanded intelligence-gathering and intimidation operations”.

Mr Reed insisted the decision was made following “a quasi-judicial process”, adding: “This means they must make decisions fairly, based on evidence and planning rules.”

A written statement from the communities secretary also said: “All material considerations were taken into account when making this decision.

“The decision is now final unless it is successfully challenged in court.”

A Government spokesman meanwhile insisted “countries establishing embassies in other countries’ capitals is a normal part of international relations”.

He added: “National security is our first duty.

“Intelligence agencies have been involved throughout the process and an extensive range of measures have been developed to manage any risks.”

[ China’s economic growth slows to three-year low of 4.5%Opens in new window ]

British prime minister Keir Starmer. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/ AFP via Getty Images

The spokesman also insisted there were “clear security advantages” to the Chinese consolidating their seven different embassy sites in London into one large building.

Critics of the scheme are already planning to challenge the decision in the courts, with local residents raising money to launch a judicial review against the project.

Luke de Pulford, head of an inter-parliamentary alliance on China, which has campaigned to halt the plans, said: “This is the wrong decision for the UK, sending all the wrong signals. Wrong for dissidents, wrong for UK national security.

“Our three Cs China policy is less compete, challenge and co-operate, more cover-up, cave in, and cash out.”

Senior member of the Conservative Party lined up to criticise the decision, with shadow communities secretary James Cleverly describing it as “a disgraceful act of cowardice from a Labour government and prime minister utterly devoid of backbone”.

Priti Patel, shadow foreign secretary, meanwhile said: “Keir Starmer has sold off our national security to the Chinese Communist Party with his shameful super embassy surrender.”

The Liberal Democrats described the decision as Keir Starmer’s “biggest mistake yet”.

The party’s foreign affairs spokesman Calum Miller said: “The prime minister knows his decision today will amplify China’s surveillance efforts here in the UK and endanger the security of our data – not to speak of the safety of the brave Hong Kongers on British soil.

“It’s categorically wrong that he’s embraced these threats to further his flirtation with China.” – PA

[ ‘With Irish people I feel understood, a connection’: In Greenland, talk of US takeover is deeply triggeringOpens in new window ]