Woman who has claimed to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking

Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007: Julia Wandel, who has claimed to be the missing child has been charged with four counts of stalking.

A woman who has claimed to be Madeleine McCann has been charged with four counts of stalking.

Julia Wandel, also known as Julia Wandelt, was arrested at Bristol Airport on Wednesday, Leicestershire Police said.

The 23-year-old, who is originally from Poland, is accused of four stalking offences that are alleged to have taken place between January 3rd, 2024 and February 15th, 2025.

Two counts relate to offences between May 2nd 2024 and February 15rd 2025, the third count relates to offences between January 3rd 2024 and April 21st 2024 and the fourth count to offences between November 27th 2024 and December 29th 2024.

She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the force said.

A second woman, aged 60 and from Wales, who was also arrested at the airport on suspicion of stalking, has been released on bail, police said. - PA