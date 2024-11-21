Coronation of King Charles cost at least £72 million

The coronation of King Charles in May 2023 cost taxpayers at least £72 million sterling, official figures have revealed.

The cost of policing the ceremony was £21.7 million with a further £50.3 million in costs racked up by Britain’s department for culture, media and sport.

About 20 million people in Britain watched Charles crowned at Westminster Abbey on TV, substantially fewer than the 29 million who had watched the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from around the world, and a star-studded concert took place at Windsor Castle the following night.

The annual report and accounts of DCMS, the lead department in Rishi Sunak’s government that worked with the royal household on the coronation, stated that the department “successfully delivered on the central weekend of His Majesty King Charles III’s coronation, enjoyed by many millions both in the UK and across the globe”.

It described the coronation as a “once-in-a-generation moment” that enabled the “entire country to come together in celebration”, as well as offering “a unique opportunity to celebrate and strengthen our national identity and showcase the UK to the world”.

Republic, which campaigns to replace the monarchy with an elected head of state and more democratic political system, described the coronation as an “obscene” waste of taxpayers’ money.

“I would be very surprised if £72 million was the whole cost,” the Republic CEO, Graham Smith, told the Guardian. As well as the British home office policing and DCMS costs included in the figures, he said the UK’s ministry of defence, Transport for London, fire brigades and local councils also incurred costs related to the coronation, with other estimates putting the total cost at between £100 million and £250 million .

“But even that kind of money – £72 million– is incredible,” Smith added. “It’s a huge amount of money to spend on one person’s parade when there was no obligation whatsoever in the constitution or in law to have a coronation, and when we were facing cuts to essential services.

“It was a parade that Charles insisted on at huge expense to the taxpayer, and this is on top of the huge inheritance tax bill he didn’t pay, on top of the £500 million-a-year cost of the monarchy.”

He added: “It was an extravagance we simply didn’t have to have. It was completely unnecessary and a waste of money in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis in a country that is facing huge amounts of child poverty. When kids are unable to afford lunches at school, to spend over £70 million on this parade is obscene.” - –Guardian