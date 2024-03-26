Julian Assange secures temporary reprieve in case against extradition to US after UK ruling

Julian Assange faces a further wait to find out whether his final UK bid to appeal over his extradition to the United States can go ahead at the High Court.

The WikiLeaks founder faces prosecution in the United States over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

In a January 2021 ruling, then-district judge Vanessa Baraitser said that Mr Assange should not be sent to the US, citing a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide, while ruling against him on all other issues.

But later that year, US authorities won their high court bid to overturn this block, paving the way towards Mr Assange’s extradition.

READ MORE

During a two-day hearing in February, lawyers for the 52-year-old asked for the go-ahead to challenge the original judge’s dismissal of other parts of his case to prevent his extradition.

In a judgment on Tuesday, two senior judges, Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr Justice Johnson, dismissed most of Mr Assange’s legal arguments but said that unless assurances were given by the United States, he would be able to bring an appeal on three grounds.

The court has given the US authorities an opportunity to provide “satisfactory assurances” on the questions of whether Mr Assange is able to rely on the first amendment of the US constitution - which protects freedom of speech - and whether he could be subject to the death penalty.

The judges said the US authorities had three weeks to give those assurances, with a final decision to be made in late May.

In a 66-page ruling Ms Sharp said: “Before making a final decision on the application for leave to appeal, we will give the respondent an opportunity to give assurances. If assurances are not given then we will grant leave to appeal without a further hearing.

“If assurances are given then we will give the parties an opportunity to make further submissions before we make a final decision on the application for leave to appeal.”

In her ruling, Ms Sharp said any assurances from the United States would need to include “that the applicant (Julian Assange) is permitted to rely on the First Amendment, that the applicant is not prejudiced at trial, including sentence, by reason of his nationality, that he is afforded the same First Amendment protections as a United States citizen, and that the death penalty is not imposed”.

Speaking after the judgment, Stella Assange, Mr Assange’s wife, said: “What the courts have done has been to invite a political intervention from the United States … send a letter saying ‘it’s all ok’. I find this astounding.

“The Biden administration should not issue assurances. They should drop this shameful case that should never have been brought.”

At the start of Mr Assange’s bid last month, Mark Summers, representing Mr Assange, argued the US’s prosecution would be retribution for his political opinions, meaning it would be unlawful to extradite him under UK law.

But Clair Dobbin, representing the US, said the plans to extradite and prosecute Mr Assange are based on his alleged actions, not his political opinions.

The hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice was attended by dozens of journalists and members of the public, with hundreds observing remotely.

Scores of Assange supporters demonstrated outside the central London courthouse over both days, waving banners and inviting passing drivers to honk their horns. – Agencies