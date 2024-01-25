Nottingham killings: Man who stabbed Grace O’Malley-Kumar and two others sentenced to indefinite hospital order

Grace O'Malley-Kumar was one of three people stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane (32) in Nottingham last year. Photograph: Nottinghamshire Police/PA WireNottinghamshire Police/PA Wire

A knifeman with paranoid schizophrenia who killed three people and attacked three others in a spate of “atrocities” in Nottingham in 2023 has been sentenced on Thursday to an indefinite hospital order.

Judge Mr Justice Turner said Valdo Calocane (32) would “very probably” be detained in a high security hospital for the rest of his life after “deliberately and mercilessly” stabbing students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber (both 19) and school caretaker Ian Coates (65) in the early hours of June 13th last year.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar was the daughter of Irish-born, London-based consultant anaesthetist Sinead O’Malley.

The judge told the killer: “You committed a series of atrocities in this city which ended the lives of three people. Your sickening crimes both shocked the nation and wrecked the lives of your surviving victims and the families of them all.”

He said the “harrowing” details of the attacks have been “fully recounted and explored” in court over the past days and Calocane sentenced many relatives and friends to “a life of grief and pain”.

“There was never any doubt that it was you who had committed these appalling crimes,” the judge said.

“It soon became clear however, that the central issue in this case would relate to whether at the time of committing these offences you were suffering from symptoms of severe mental disorder.”

The judge added that the psychiatric evidence did not detract from the “horror” and “disastrous” impact of the offences, but he said, in his view, Calocane’s abnormality of mind had “significantly contributed” to him perpetrating the string of attacks.

Despite being detained in high security Ashworth Hospital since November, Mr Justice Turner said Calocane still “remains dangerous”.

Calocane had also admitted to three counts of attempted murder relating to pedestrians he targeted in Nottingham city centre on June 13th last year.

Offering mitigation on behalf of Calocane on Wednesday, defence barrister Peter Joyce KC had urged the judge not to consider a whole-life order.

Mr Joyce told the court: “There are very few whole-life orders and they have all, without exception, been for offences of murder. “This man is not before you for murder, he is before you for manslaughter.”

Mr Joyce said schizophrenia had “stalked down” a man of previously impeccable character and behaviour. – Agencies