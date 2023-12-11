Rishi Sunak tells Covid inquiry he was not advised to save WhatsApp messages

Rishi Sunak has said he was not advised that he should save WhatsApp messages from his phone, even after the UK Covid inquiry was set up, and he has no messages remaining from the pandemic period.

Giving evidence to the inquiry on Monday, the British prime minister said he had changed his phone many times in recent years and never backed up his messages, a relatively straightforward process that many users do routinely.

Mr Sunak also told the inquiry he could not recall details about the meetings in which the first lockdown was decided, or how much scrutiny was given to concerns that the National Health Service could be overwhelmed.

Asked by Hugo Keith KC, the main inquiry counsel, about the missing messages, Mr Sunak said: “I’ve changed my phone multiple times over the past few years, and as that has happened the messages have not come across.

READ MORE

“As you said, I’m not a prolific user of WhatsApp in the first instance, primarily communications with my private office, and obviously anything that was of significance through those conversations or exchanges has been recorded officially by my civil servants as one would expect.”

Asked if he had been advised that he should try to save messages, especially after Boris Johnson formally established the Covid inquiry in May 2021, Mr Sunak said: “I don’t recall anyone in my office making that recommendation or observation to me at the time.”

Last week, Mr Johnson confirmed to the inquiry that he had been unable to retrieve his own WhatsApp message for a crucial period at the start of the crisis, saying this appeared to be because his phone had been reset.

In other evidence on Monday, Mr Sunak said he could not remember how ministers debated whether and when to put in place the first lockdown in March 2020, or how much debate focused on predictions that the NHS would be overwhelmed without one.

“I don’t remember those precise conversations,” he said, prompting Mr Keith to observe: “This was of course one of the most momentous decisions in the history of this nation.”

Pressed by Mr Keith about his memories of the decision on March 23rd, 2020 to impose a lockdown, and the cabinet meeting the next day, Mr Sunak replied: “I can’t precisely recall that particular meeting.”

Mr Sunak also said he had not seen the apparent dysfunction in Mr Johnson’s Downing Street recounted by others, saying matters “felt fine to me”.

Mr Sunak denied using private conversations with Mr Johnson to push the Treasury view outside formal structures, while saying the “practical reality of being neighbours and sharing a garden” meant they would often chat informally.

He said: “It’s clearly impractical to think that every single conversation between two cabinet ministers can be recorded in that way. I think everyone would accept that.”

Mr Sunak began his testimony by making a general apology to people affected by Covid, saying “how deeply sorry I am to all of those who lost loved ones, family members, through the pandemic, and also all those who suffered in various different ways throughout the pandemic and as a result of the actions that were taken”.

He added: “I’ve thought a lot about this over the past couple of years. It’s important that we learn the lessons so that we can be better prepared in the future. It’s in that spirit and with enormous respect for all of those who are affected that I’m here today.” – Guardian