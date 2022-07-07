Boris Johnson plans July wedding party with Carrie at prime ministerial retreat

Carrie Johnson, wife of Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson, carries their daughter Romy next to Britain's Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (right) ahead of Mr Johnson's resignation statement at Downing Street on Thursday. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has planned a July wedding party with his wife, Carrie, at his prime ministerial retreat, multiple sources have said.

Johnson, who resigned on Thursday, and his wife have sent save-the-date invitations to guests to the party at Chequers, the prime minister’s grace-and-favour home in Buckinghamshire, at the end of the month.

The pair married last year in a small ceremony with 30 guests because of Covid restrictions, but Johnson’s spokesperson said at the time they planned to celebrate again in summer 2022. It is the third marriage for Johnson, who has two children with Carrie.

The ceremony last year at Westminster Cathedral was prepared in secret and guests celebrated in the Downing Street garden, with just one official photograph released.

The plans for the wedding party at Chequers, first reported by Bloomberg, are likely to come under renewed scrutiny now that Johnson has said he will resign as Conservative leader and leave Downing Street when a new candidate is elected.

His critics in the party – including the former prime minister John Major – have urged him to go immediately and let his deputy, Dominic Raab, serve as a caretaker PM because of the lack of confidence his party has in him.

Carrie Johnson watched her husband’s resignation speech in Downing Street, carrying their daughter, Romy, in a sling. Their toddler son, Wilf, was waiting in the No 10 entrance hall. - Guardian