Israeli strikes kill 23 in Gaza, as military expands orders for residents to leave

Women mourn during a funeral for victims killed in overnight Israeli bombardment on Gaza City. Photograph: OMAR AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 23 Palestinians on Tuesday, local health officials said, as the Israeli military expanded evacuation orders to tens of thousands of residents across the enclave.

The Israeli military resumed its campaign against Hamas in Gaza a week ago, shattering a two-month ceasefire. Since then, nearly 700 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, Palestinian health officials say.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million population has already been displaced by the fighting multiple times during nearly 18 months of war and is facing worsening shortages of food and water after Israel suspended aid deliveries earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army told residents in all northern border towns to evacuate, saying Palestinian rockets had been fired at Israel from the area.

The affected towns include Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and Shejaia in Gaza City. Orders were also issued for areas in Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

Palestinian and United Nations officials say there are no safe areas in the Gaza Strip.

Elsewhere, at least five people have been killed in Israeli shelling of the southern Syrian province of Daraa, local authorities said.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said the renewed offensive in Gaza aimed to pressure Hamas into releasing the remaining 59 hostages it is holding in Gaza. About 24 of them are believed to be still alive.

Hamas, which accuses Israel of abandoning the January 19th ceasefire deal, said it was co-operating with a new effort, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, to restore calm and conclude the three-phase ceasefire agreement.

According to some Hamas sources, there has been no breakthrough.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on October 7th, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry. – Reuters