Latest defence strategy marks Israeli move to secure border areas

The Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7th, 2023, marked an unprecedented failure for Israel’s military and intelligence community.

Israel was aware for years that the militant group had been planning a cross-border attack. However, according to the prevailing preconception, Hamas was deterred and not seeking a conflict.

The October 7th lessons have created a new defence strategy for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) whereby no potential threat will be allowed to establish a presence on Israel’s borders.

The aggressive doctrine has been clear for all to see over the last few days, with pre-emptive strikes in Syria, Gaza, Lebanon and the occupied West Bank.

In Syria, Israel struck some 40 targets across the south of the country in several waves, destroying military sites, weapons storage facilities and radar installations. It has effectively established an 80km demilitarised zone across from the border, which will be free of forces of the new regime as well as various militia groups, primarily Hizbullah and Hamas (Israel believes hundreds of Hamas fighters were released from Syrian jails when the Assad regime fell in December).

In Gaza, despite the ceasefire, five residents were killed on Tuesday including, according to the Israeli military, people planting explosive devices. In recent weeks troops have shot and killed residents approaching the Gaza border fence or approaching Israeli forces deployed in the Strip.

The IDF is continuing to prepare for a high-intensity attack on Hamas: a large number of divisions are undergoing drills with firepower from the air force, artillery units and the navy.

Hamas lost an estimated 80 per cent of its fighting forces during the Gaza war but has begun to replenish its ranks and is resisting Israel’s demand to lay down its arms. “Our weapons and those of the other resistance organisations are not subject to any haggling and are not up for debate or negotiation,” said Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri last week.

In south Lebanon, despite the ceasefire, drone strikes are ordered every few days which, according to the IDF, target Hizbullah operatives and are based on intelligence information.

In the northern West Bank, the IDF has taken full control of several refugee camps where it claims gunmen have ruled the streets for years. Thousands of residents have fled and the IDF says they will not be allowed to return home while the “anti-terrorist” sweep continues. It says the operation is aimed at preventing a repeat of the October 7th attacks along Israel’s long West Bank border.