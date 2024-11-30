Syrian military withdraws troops from Aleppo to prepare counteroffensive against rebels

Jihadists and their Turkish-backed allies breached Syria's second city of Aleppo this week as they pressed a lightning offensive against forces of the Iranian- and Russian-backed government. Photograph: Muhammad Haj Kadour/Getty Images

Syria’s military announced on Saturday a “temporary troop withdrawal” in Aleppo to prepare a counteroffensive against what it called terrorists.

The military said the withdrawal was part of a regrouping effort ahead of the arrival of reinforcements to launch the counterattack.

The military said on Saturday that dozens of its troops had been killed during the insurgent attack in northwestern Syria and that rebels had managed to enter large parts of Aleppo city.

The Syrian military statement was the first public acknowledgment by the army that insurgents led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham had entered the government-held city of Aleppo in a surprise attack that began earlier this week.

“The large numbers of terrorists and the multiplicity of battlefronts prompted our armed forces to carry out a redeployment operation aimed at strengthening the defence lines to absorb the attack, preserve the lives of civilians and soldiers, and prepare for a counterattack,” the army said.

The insurgent attack marks the most significant challenge in years to president Bashar al-Assad, jolting the front lines of the Syrian civil war that have largely been frozen since 2020.

The Syrian military statement said that the insurgents had not been able to establish fixed positions in Aleppo city due to the army’s continued bombardment of their positions.

Two Syrian military sources said earlier that Russian and Syrian warplanes targeted insurgents in an Aleppo suburb on Saturday. Russia deployed its air force to Syria in 2015 to aid Assad in the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011.

The insurgent force began its surprise offensive earlier this week, sweeping through government-held towns and reaching Aleppo nearly a decade after government forces backed by Russia and Iran drove rebels from the city.

Speaking on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow regarded the rebel attack as a violation of Syria’s sovereignty. “We are in favour of the Syrian authorities bringing order to the area and restoring constitutional order as soon as possible,” he said. – Reuters