Israeli air strikes pound Gaza as Netanyahu office says ‘gaps’ remain in ceasefire deal

Israel-Gaza war: Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli air strike killed 16 at the Unrwa al-Jawni School in central Gaza. Photograph: EPA

Israel carried out deadly air strikes in the Gaza Strip as the war entered its tenth month on Sunday, with fighting raging across the Palestinian territory and fresh diplomatic efforts under way to halt the violence.

Israel has said it will send a delegation in the coming days to continue truce talks with Qatari mediators which began recently in Doha.

But a spokesperson for Binyamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, said “gaps” remained with Hamas on how to secure a ceasefire and hostage release deal, Agence France-Presse reported.

Meanwhile, the fighting in Gaza continued unabated, with the Palestinian Red Crescent saying on Sunday that the bodies of six people, including two children, who were killed in Israeli strikes had arrived at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

Paramedics also said on Sunday that six people had been killed in an Israeli strike on a house in a northern area of Gaza City.

On Saturday, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said 16 people had been killed in a strike on a school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (Unrwa) that was sheltering displaced people in Nuseirat, central Gaza.

The Israeli military said its aircraft had targeted “terrorists” operating around the al-Jawni school.

Protests aimed at pressuring the Israeli government to reach a hostage deal with Hamas began across the country on Sunday, with demonstrators blocking roads and picketing at the homes of government ministers.

Protests began at 6.29am Israel time, corresponding to the time of Hamas’s October 7th assault on Israel, according to Israeli media.

The demonstrators took to the streets, blocking rush hour traffic at major intersections across the country. They briefly set fire to tyres on the main Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway before police cleared the way.

Hamas has accepted a US proposal to begin talks on releasing Israeli hostages, including soldiers and men, 16 days after the first phase of an agreement aimed at ending the Gaza war, a senior Hamas source has told Reuters.

The militant group has dropped a demand that Israel first commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing the agreement, and would allow negotiations to achieve that throughout the six-week first phase, the source said.

At least 38,098 Palestinians have been killed and 87,705 others injured in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since October 7th, Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry said on Saturday. – Agencies