Israel bombs Rafah despite order from UN’s top court to ‘immediately halt’ offensive

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt and Rafah. Photograph: AP

Israel bombed the Gaza Strip, including Rafah, on Saturday, despite an order from the UN’s top court for it to “immediately halt” its military offensive in the southern city.

The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ), whose orders are legally binding but lack direct enforcement mechanisms, also instructed Israel to keep open the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, which Israel closed before sending troops and tanks into the besieged city and crossing earlier this month.

Israel gave no indication it was preparing to change course in Rafah, insisting the court had got it wrong.

In spite of the ICJ ruling, Israel carried out strikes on the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning as fighting raged between the army and Hamas’s armed wing, reports Agence France Presse.

Palestinian witnesses and AFP teams reported Israeli strikes in Rafah and the central city of Deir al-Balah.

“We hope that the court’s decision will put pressure on Israel to end this war of extermination because there is nothing left here,” Oum Mohammad al-Ashqa, a Palestinian woman from Gaza City displaced to Deir al-Balah by the war, told AFP.

Mohammed Saleh, also interviewed by AFP in the central Gazan city, said, “Israel is a state that considers itself above the law. Therefore, I do not believe that the shooting or the war will stop other than by force.”

In its ruling, the ICJ said Israel must “immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part”.

It ordered Israel to allow UN-mandated investigators “unimpeded access” to Gaza to look into the genocide allegations.

Wafa, a Palestinian news agency, reported on Saturday that ten Palestinians, including children and women, were killed and several others injured on Saturday in an Israeli air strike on a house in the city of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

Wafa reported that medical sources had confirmed the death toll and said that 17 others had sustained injuries in the attack. Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli military strike struck a family home in Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood, killing a woman and injuring other people. It attributed the information to “colleagues on the ground”.

Kuwait hospital in Rafah has pleaded for fuel deliveries “to ensure its continued operation”, saying it was the only one in Rafah still receiving patients. UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said on social media site X on Friday that the situation had reached “a moment of clarity”.

“At a time when the people of Gaza are staring down famine ... it is more critical than ever to heed the calls made over the last seven months: Release the hostages. Agree a ceasefire. End this nightmare,” he wrote. – Guardian / AFP