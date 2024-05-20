ICC prosecutor’s request for arrest of Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders ‘outrageous’ - Biden

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan announced he is seeking arrest warrants for the Israeli PM, defence chief and three Hamas leaders. (Reuters)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants for Israeli leaders is “outrageous”, US president Joe Biden has said.

Mr Biden’s comments come after ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said on Monday that he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, in connection with their actions during the seven-month war in Gaza.

Mr Khan said that he believes Mr Netanyahu; his defence minister, Yoav Gallant; and three Hamas leaders: Yehya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh; are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

“And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence – none – between Israel and Hamas,” Biden said in a statement.

“We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”

Mr Biden’s top aide, secretary of state Antony Blinken, also criticised the move, raising questions over the court’s jurisdiction as well as its process in making this application. He added that it could jeopardise negotiations to achieve a hostage deal and a ceasefire.

“Fundamentally, this decision does nothing to help, and could jeopardise, ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement that would get hostages out and surge humanitarian assistance in,” Blinken said.

Mr Blinken said Israel was prepared to cooperate with the court and that the prosecutor was scheduled to visit Israel as early as next week, but instead he went on a cable television to announce the charges.

“These and other circumstances call into question the legitimacy and credibility of this investigation,” Blinken said.

Speaking of the Israeli actions, Mr Khan said in a statement that “the effects of the use of starvation as a method of warfare, together with other attacks and collective punishment against the civilian population of Gaza are acute, visible and widely known.”

He added: “They include malnutrition, dehydration, profound suffering and an increasing number of deaths among the Palestinian population, including babies, other children, and women.”

Of the Hamas actions on October 7th, he said that he saw for himself “the devastating scenes of these attacks and the profound impact of the unconscionable crimes charged in the applications filed today.

“Speaking with survivors, I heard how the love within a family, the deepest bonds between a parent and a child, were contorted to inflict unfathomable pain through calculated cruelty and extreme callousness. These acts demand accountability.”

The ICC has previously issued warrants for the Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Col Muammar Gadafy of Libya, and the Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony, but no leader of a “western-style” democracy has ever been issued a warrant before.

The ICC decided in 2021 it had a mandate to investigate violence and war crimes committed by Israel and Palestinian factions in events dating back to 2014, although Israel is not a member of the court and does not recognise its authority.

Mr Khan visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing into Gaza in late October, and Israel and the West Bank in December, and had made clear that his investigation would include October 7th and its aftermath.

Israel’s establishment, and much of the public, have long maintained that the UN and associated bodies are biased against the Jewish state.

Earlier this month, Mr Netanyahu appeared to be publicly panic-stricken by the prospect of an ICC prosecution, and reportedly appealed to his ally Joe Biden, the US president, to intervene in any potential legal action against Israel.

Any ICC warrants could put Israeli officials at risk of arrest in other countries, further deepening the country’s growing international isolation over its conduct in the war in Gaza.

The prosecutor must request the warrants from a pretrial panel of three judges, who take on average two months to consider the evidence and determine if the proceedings can move forward.

Benny Gantz, a former military chief and member of Israel’s war cabinet with Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant, criticised Mr Khan’s announcement, saying Israel fights with “one of the strictest” moral codes and has a robust judiciary capable of investigating itself.

Israel is also facing a South African case in the International Court of Justice, the UN’s top court, accusing Israel of genocide. Israel denies those charges.

About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed on October 7th, and about 35,000 people have been killed in the war in Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian health ministry, which does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. – Agencies