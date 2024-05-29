GAA and GPA call for immediate Gaza ceasefire in joint statement

GAA president Jarlath Burns met members of the Gaels Against Genocide movement in recent weeks. Photograph: Inpho/Laszlo Geczo

The GAA and GPA have released a joint statement supporting calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The organisations will also be making a financial donation to the Irish Red Cross to help with its work in the region.

The statement comes after a discussion at May’s meeting of the GAA’s Central Council in relation to the situation in Gaza – during which delegates were said to be “favourably disposed” to the association making a public declaration to seek a ceasefire.

GAA president Jarlath Burns met members of the Gaels Against Genocide movement in recent weeks. The group describes itself as a grassroots collective of people from the Irish language, sporting and cultural communities demanding the end of genocide in Gaza.

Given the GAA’s aims and ethos stress the organisation as holding a non-political status, the statement on Gaza is being put forward on humanitarian grounds.

The statement reads: “The GAA and the GPA share the deep concerns expressed by many of our members about the ongoing humanitarian crisis and escalating violence in Gaza.

“We support the Irish Government and International Community’s calls for an immediate and sustained ceasefire which will allow aid to reach Gaza and for all hostages to be released.

“We will be donating to the Irish Red Cross to support relief work in Gaza.”