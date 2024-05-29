Rafah air strike ‘did not cross’ Biden red line for blocking arms shipments to Israel

An Israeli air strike in Rafah on Sunday ignited a fire and killed at least 45 people. Photograph: EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli strike on Sunday that killed dozens of Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip was a tragedy but did not violate President Joe Biden’s red line for withholding weapons shipments to Israel, US officials said on Tuesday.

The air strike in Rafah on Sunday ignited a deadly fire at a camp for displaced Palestinians and killed at least 45 people, including children, and wounded 249, according to Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry.

It has prompted international outrage, including from leaders in the European Union, the United Nations, Egypt and China.

The bloodshed came after Mr Biden warned earlier this month that the United States would block certain arms transfers if Israel targeted heavily populated areas in Rafah – a warning that has been tested regularly as the war has ground on.

John Kirby, a White House spokesperson, said the deaths were “devastating” but that the scale of the attack was not enough to change US policy. “We don’t want to see a major ground operation,” Mr Kirby told reporters. “We haven’t seen that.”

Israeli tanks were on the outskirts of the city “to try to put pressure on Hamas,” Mr Kirby said. He also offered a measure of specificity about Mr Biden’s warning to Israel, which critics have said was too vague.

“We have not seen them go in with large units and large numbers of troops in columns and formations in some sort of co-ordinated manoeuvre against multiple targets on the ground,” Mr Kirby said. “Everything that we can see tells us that they are not moving in a major ground operation in population centres in the city of Rafah.”

Mr Biden has faced pressure from advocates and members of his own party to use his power to curtail arms to Israel as a way to influence its conduct in the war. The United States is by far the biggest supplier of weapons to Israel, which raises questions about American responsibility as the death toll mounts.

Vice-president Kamala Harris, asked about Rafah on Tuesday, said “the word tragic doesn’t even begin to describe” the deaths. She did not answer a follow-up question about whether the strike crossed a red line for Mr Biden.

The Israeli military’s conduct was similar to what Mr Biden said he would not tolerate when he warned, in an interview on CNN earlier this month, that the United States would not supply Israel with weapons to attack Rafah.

“I have made it clear to Bibi and the war cabinet they’re not going to get our support if, in fact, they’re going into these population centres,” Mr Biden said in the interview.

In that interview, the US president emphasised that the United States would still ensure Israel’s security, citing the Iron Dome missile defence system and his support for Israel’s “ability to respond to attacks.” But he said he would block the delivery of weapons that could be fired into densely populated areas of Rafah.

The area that was hit Sunday was not included in evacuation orders that Israel issued in early May, and some Palestinians sheltering in the camp said they had believed it was a safe zone.

The Israeli military said that the target of Sunday’s strike was a Hamas compound, and that “precise munitions” had been used to target a commander and another senior official there. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said it was a “tragic accident” that civilians were killed.

Around one million people have fled Rafah during Israel’s assault on the city, according to the United Nations, including many in the western part of the city and in the area around the camp that was struck Sunday.

A State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said the United States was watching Israel’s investigation of the incident closely.

“Israel has said that it might have been that there was a Hamas ammo dump near the area where they took the strike,” Mr Miller said. “It’s a very important factual question that needs to be answered.”

The Israeli military’s spokesperson, Rear Adm Daniel Hagari, told a news conference that Israeli jets had fired the “smallest munitions” that they could use and added that “our munitions alone could not have ignited a fire of this size.”

Israel invaded Gaza after the Hamas-led attacks of October 7th killed some 1,200 people in Israel. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 36,000 people, many of them women and children, according to health officials in Gaza.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.