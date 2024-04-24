Israel-Hamas war: Israeli media predict offensive in Gaza’s Rafah city soon

Girls look through a hole in a Rafah building in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

Israel is poised to send troops into Rafah, the city in Gaza it sees as the last bastion of Hamas, Israeli media reported on Wednesday, saying preparations were under way to evacuate war-displaced Palestinian civilians who have been sheltering there.

The Rafah sweep, postponed for several weeks amid disputes with Washington, will happen “very soon,” the mass-circulation Israel Hayom newspaper said, citing a decision by the Israeli government after ceasefire talks with Hamas stalled.

Several other Israeli media outlets carried similar reports. Some noted footage on social media that appeared to show the erection of a tent city for Rafah evacuees.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office and the Israeli military spokesperson’s office had no immediate comment.

Abutting the Egyptian border, Rafah's population has been swollen by more than a million Palestinians who fled other parts of the Gaza Strip during the more than half-year-old war.

Their fate worries western powers as well as Cairo, which has ruled out any influx of refugees into Egyptian Sinai. Israel, under pressure given the war’s spiralling humanitarian toll, has pledged to take measures to safeguard Rafah civilians.

The Netanyahu government says Rafah is home to four intact Hamas combat battalions which, it says, have been reinforced by thousands of the Islamist militant group's retreating fighters.

Victory in the Gaza war, launched after Hamas’s October 7th attack in southern Israel, would be impossible without taking Rafah, crushing Hamas and recovering any hostages which might be held there, the Netanyahu government says.

In a speech on Tuesday marking the 200th day of the war, Hamas armed wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida said Israel has achieved only “humiliation and defeat” in a campaign that Gaza medical officials say has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians.

Hamas killed 1,200 people and abducted 253 on October 7th, according to Israeli tallies. Another 262 Israeli troops have been killed in ground fighting during which most of the Gaza Strip has been overrun, the military says.

Elsewhere, the German government plans to resume co-operation with the UN agency for Palestinians (Unrwa) in Gaza, the foreign and development ministries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The decision follows an investigation by the former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna into whether some Unrwa employees were involved in the October 7th attack by Hamas.

The Colonna-led review of the agency’s neutrality on Monday concluded Israel had yet to back up its accusations that hundreds of Unrwa staff were operatives in Gaza terrorist groups.

The German ministries urged Unrwa to swiftly implement the report’s recommendations, including strengthening its internal audit function and improving external oversight of project management.

“In support of these reforms, the German government will soon continue its co-operation with Unrwa in Gaza, as Australia, Canada, Sweden and Japan, among others, have already done,” said the ministries in the statement. – Reuters