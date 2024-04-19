Middle East crisis: Israel carries out attack on Iran, US officials say

Demonstrators show their support for Iran’s attack on Israel in Palestine Square in Tehran. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times

Israel has carried out an attack against Iran, US officials have confirmed.

The officials said Israel warned the Biden administration earlier on Thursday a strike was coming in the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to CNN, the Israelis assured their US counterparts that Iran’s nuclear facilities would not be targeted.

Iranian state media reported that air defence batteries had been activated after reports of explosions near a major airbase close to the city of Isfahan, later adding that drones had been brought down in the province.

Isfahan is home to sites associated with Iran’s nuclear programme, including its underground Natanz enrichment site. State television described all sites in the area as “fully safe”.

The airbase close to Isfahan has long been home to Iran’s fleet of American-made F-14 Tomcats – purchased before the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Witnesses at the city’s airport describe hearing three explosions, while initial claims on Iranian state TV described three drones observed in the sky over Isfahan in the early hours of Friday which it said were destroyed.

Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran about 4.30am local time. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed.

Iran subsequently announced it had suspended flights over some cities. Iran’s civil aviation organisation later said flight restrictions in several airports have been lifted, according to Tasnim, a semi-official Iranian news agency.

Tensions across the region remain high after Iran launched hundreds of drones as well as cruise missiles towards Israel on Saturday, in the Islamic Republic’s first ever direct attack on the Jewish state, in response to the April 1st strike on an Iranian diplomatic building in the Syrian capital, Damascus, which killed a senior figure in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards and eight other officers.

On Thursday, Iran’s foreign minister told CNN that if Israel chooses to retaliate, Tehran’s response would be immediate. “If the Israeli regime commits the great error once again our response will be decisive, definitive and regretful for them,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said. – Guardian