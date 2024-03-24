Middle East crisis: 19 Palestinians killed while waiting for aid in Gaza, Hamas-run media says

Nineteen Palestinians were killed in Gaza City on Saturday and several others wounded at the Kuwait roundabout while they waited for aid trucks, Hamas-run media has said.

“We survived death, they shot at us, there are many martyrs, there are many injured, we almost died to get our children a bite to eat,” said Alaa al-Khoudary, a resident of Gaza City who had just returned from the roundabout carrying a bag of aid.

The Israeli military said the incident was being investigated, but “preliminary findings have determined that there was no aerial strike against the convoy, nor were there incidents found of IDF forces firing at the people at the aid convoy”.

“The IDF facilitated an aid convoy to deliver food to people in northern Gaza. Upon its approach to the designated distribution point, the convoy was intercepted and looted by hundreds of Gazans, north of the humanitarian corridor,” the Israeli military statement said.

More than 100 Palestinians were killed at the end of last month after Israeli forces opened fire as desperately hungry people crowded around an aid convoy near Gaza City.

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant will leave on Sunday for talks in the United States, amid growing tensions between the allies over the war in Gaza.

Mr Gallant will meet US counterpart Lloyd Austin, US secretary of state Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

UN secretary general António Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire and for Gaza to be flooded with aid, during a visit to the Rafah border crossing on Saturday as part of his annual Ramadan solidarity visit to the region.

Standing near a long line of waiting trucks, Mr Guterres declared it was time to “truly flood Gaza with life-saving aid,” calling the starvation inside Gaza a “moral outrage”. He said it was time for Israel to give an “ironclad commitment” for unfettered access to humanitarian goods throughout Gaza.

Speaking during a visit to the Rafah border crossing, he also called for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and said the UN would continue to work with Egypt to “streamline” the flow of aid into Gaza.

During his visit to the Rafah border crossing on Saturday, Mr Guterres also said there was a clear international consensus that any ground assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population has taken refuge, would cause a humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel said on Friday it would send its troops to fight Hamas in the nearby city of Rafah, even without US support.

A total of 32,226 Palestinians have been killed and 74,518 injured since Israel’s military offensive on Gaza began on October 7th, according to Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry.

Elsewhere, US forces engaged six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the southern Red Sea after the group launched four anti-ship ballistic missiles toward a Chinese-owned oil tanker, the US Central Command said on Saturday.

Iranian-backed Houthis launched the missiles in the vicinity of M/V Huang Pu, a Chinese-owned oil tanker, the Central Command said in a post on X.

A fifth missile was fired toward the oil tanker, which issued a distress call, the Central Command said, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident and a fire on board was extinguished.

The Houthis are an Iran-backed group of Shia rebels who have been fighting Yemen’s government for about two decades and now control the country’s northwest and its capital, Sanaa. – Agencies