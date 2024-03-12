Israel-Hamas war: Ship leaves Cyprus for Gaza in bid to open new aid route

A Palestinian family prepare to break their fast during the first day of Ramadan among the ruins of their family house in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

A ship taking almost 200 tonnes of food to Gaza left a port in Cyprus early Tuesday in a pilot project to open a new sea route of aid to a population on the brink of famine.

The charity ship Open Arms was seen sailing out of Larnaca port in Cyprus, towing a barge containing around 200 tonnes of flour, rice and protein.

Fighting continues in Gaza after international mediators failed to secure a new ceasefire to coincide with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began on Monday.

With its operations in Khan Younis drawing to a close it remains to be seen if Israel will extend its campaign to the southern city of Rafah, where more than a million war refugees have sought refuge.

UN secretary general António Guterres has reiterated his calls for an end to hostilities in Gaza and the increased delivery of humanitarian aid, describing international humanitarian law as in tatters.

He told the media a “threatened Israeli assault on Rafah could plummet the people of Gaza into an even deeper circle of hell”.

He also called for the release of hostages held by Hamas and the removal of “all obstacles to ensure the delivery of life-saving aid at the speed and massive scale required” to Gaza.

Elsewhere, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have said they will escalate their military operations in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Their announcement came as Yemen’s internationally recognised government said that at least 11 people had been killed in air strikes carried out by the United States and United Kingdom.

Air strikes attributed to a US-British coalition hit port cities and small towns in western Yemen on Monday, killing at least 11 people and injuring 14 while defending commercial shipping, a spokesperson for Yemen’s internationally recognised government told Reuters.

At least 17 air strikes were reported in the country, including in the principal port city of Hodeidah and at Ras Issa Port, according to Al Masirah, the main Houthi-run television news outlet.

The US Central Command said early on Tuesday that Yemen’s Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas into the Red Sea toward merchant vessel Pinocchio, adding that there was no injuries or damage reported.

Since mid-November, the Houthis, a Yemeni rebel group backed by Iran, have launched dozens of attacks on ships sailing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, a crucial shipping route through which 12 per cent of world trade passes. – Agencies