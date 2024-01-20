Israeli missile strike on Damascus kills Iranian guards

Rescuers and security forces gather at the scene of a reported Israeli strike in Damascus. Photograph: Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images

An Israeli missile strike on Syria’s capital Damascus on Saturday killed four members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and wounded others, a security source in the regional pro-Syria alliance told Reuters.

Syrian state media said a likely Israeli attack had targeted a building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus, without giving further details. Other local media in Syria reported explosions heard across the Syrian capital.

The security source, part of a network of groups close to Syria’s government and its ally Iran, said the multistorey building was used by Iranian advisers supporting president Bashar al-Assad’s government, and that it was entirely flattened by “precision-targeted Israeli missiles”.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Essam Al-Amin, head of the Al-Mowasat Hospital in Damascus, told local Syrian outlet Al-Watan Online that his hospital had received one corpse and three wounded people, including a woman, following Saturday's attack.

A spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad told Reuters that no members of their group were wounded in the strike, following reports that some were at the bombed-out building.

Israel has long pursued a bombing campaign against Iran-linked targets in Syria. But it has shifted to deadlier strikes in the wake of the October 7th attack on Israel by Hamas.

In December an Israeli strike killed two Guards members, and another on December 25th killed a senior adviser who was overseeing military co-ordination between Syria and Iran.

