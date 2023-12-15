Israel-Hamas war: White House adviser to meet Palestinian president, as Israel continues Gaza attacks

Smoke billows over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on December 15th, 2023. Photograph: SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is to meet Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Friday, as Palestinians reported heavy attacks along Gaza’s narrow coastal strip on Friday.

The occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip need to be connected under a “revamped and revitalised” Palestinian Authority government, Mr Sullivan said in an interview on Israeli TV.

He was to discuss the Palestinian Authority and holding “extremist” Jewish settlers accountable for violence against Palestinians when he visits the Palestinian president, a US official said.

Mr Sullivan held talks with Israel on Thursday about shifting its strategy in Gaza toward focused operations against Hamas and away from a broad ground campaign.

Israeli tanks and planes intensified their bombardment of the northern Gaza, as well as Khan Younis and Rafah in the south of the enclave, residents, authorities and media said.

Four people, including two children, were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli air strike on a house in Khan Younis early on Friday, Palestinian health officials said.

Official Palestinian news agency WAFA said overnight Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis and Rafah killed or injured tens of people. One of the strikes hit a housing block near the Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah, WAFA added.

Mr Sullivan discussed moves on Thursday to shift Israel’s attacks on Gaza to lower-intensity operations focused on high-value targets during his visit to Israel, but it would be “irresponsible” to give specific time frames for such a change, a senior administration official told reporters.

The official said Mr Sullivan and Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu had very detailed discussions about efforts to get remaining hostages out of Gaza, and there was broad agreement that the future of Gaza should be Palestinian-led.

“There was never an anticipation that there would be major ground clearance operations going on indefinitely,” the official said.

Mr Sullivan put a big emphasis on the need to protect civilians, and Israeli defence officials provided a detailed briefing about “the extraordinary efforts that they are undertaking to try to separate the civilian population from Hamas,” the official said.

Israel says Hamas uses civilians and civilian buildings as shields, an allegation the group denies.

Washington has been pushing Israel for weeks to do more to protect civilians in Gaza’s population of 2.3 million.

US president Joe Biden, asked on Thursday whether he wanted Israel to scale back its assault on the Gaza Strip by the end of the year, said: “I want them to be focused on how to save civilian lives, not stop going after Hamas, but be more careful.”

Israeli special forces said on Friday they had recovered the body of hostage Elia Toledano (28), who had been held by Hamas since October 7th after being taken from an outdoor music festival. The military said an “identification procedure” had been carried out by medical officials, military rabbis and forensic experts.

Israel has been pounding the 40km (25 mile) length of Gaza with no sign of a pause in hostilities or a ceasefire that would enable delivery of more desperately needed basic supplies for civilians to survive as their homes have been destroyed.

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in retaliation for a rampage by Hamas, the Iran-backed group that rules Gaza, whose fighters killed 1,200 Israelis and seized 240 hostages in a cross-border raid on October 7th.

Israeli forces have besieged the coastal strip and laid much of it to waste, with nearly 19,000 people confirmed dead, according to Palestinian health officials, and thousands more feared buried under the rubble. – Reuters