European Union should ‘insist’ on two state solution in Middle East - Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar says the European Union needs to become 'more active and more interested' on the future of Gaza.

The European Council is unlikely to call for a ceasefire in Gaza despite the majority of EU countries being in favour of such a move, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Speaking on Friday morning on the second day of the EU Council summit in Brussels, Mr Varadkar said the European Union should use its economic and political power to “insist” on a two state solution in the Middle East.

EU leaders are this afternoon discussing their response to conflict, at a time when Israel is maintaining its offensive on Gaza in spite of growing international calls for a ceasefire.

“Foreign policy matters are done on the basis of consensus or unanimity. The majority of EU countries are now calling for a ceasefire, that’s very clear from the UN vote the other day, but there are one or two who are not because they believe that it would prevent Israel from pursuing Hamas terrorists,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I don’t agree with that interpretation. You can pursue terrorists without engaging in the kind of war and destruction that Israel is engaging in at the moment. I am not sure we can get agreement on the use of the word ceasefire. But I do think we’ll see the European Union’s position move on considerably from where it was in October. We now have a clear majority of countries here in the European Union calling for a ceasefire.”

“I think we will have strong language on human rights and on what’s happening in the West Bank as well, which is unacceptable where hundreds of Palestinians have been killed by violent Israeli settlers in an area that is not controlled by Hamas. So there’s no possible justification or excuse for what’s happening there.”

He said the European Union needs to become “more active and more interested in this issue”.

“For a long time now, we have talked the talk when it comes to building a two state solution in the Middle East but we haven’t really put our political or economic power behind that. I think we should. The European Union should insist on a two state solution, should work with the Palestinian Authority or a new Palestine leadership perhaps to make that happen, but also really pressurise Israel and say that their failure to allow the Palestinians to have their own state is going to affect the relationship between Israel and the EU into the future. It’s not going to be back to the way it was before.”

Separately, the Taoiseach confirmed that EU leaders last night failed to agree on a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine and on a renegotiation of the EU budget, despite talks running until after 2am on Thursday night, and an earlier breakthrough on beginning accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova.

“We couldn’t get agreement on the budget,” Mr Varadkar said, “so that’s in relation to the extra money we need for Ukraine but also for other issues such as cracking down on illegal immigration. We weren’t able to agree the money for that unfortunately. It is going to require another meeting mostly likely in the new year.”

“It’s disappointing. We were here till 2am last night hoping we could come to an agreement. We got to a text that 26 member states could live with and one could not, and it was not possible to convince Prime Minister Orbán. I can’t speak on behalf of Hungary and I’m not going to but I do know that it’s not always possible to solve everything in one meeting and some time and space over the Christmas period might help.”

Asked about migration issues domestically, Mr Varadkar urged asylum seekers who have found accommodation abroad not to come to Ireland as the State cannot guarantee accommodation.

“We are trying to source accommodation all the time. Speaking to my colleagues here in Brussels nearly every country in western Europe has the same problem. We are trying to source accommodation and I would say to people who are coming to Ireland seeking international protection, of course we will process your application if you make one, we are aware of our international obligations and we are not going to turn anyone away, but we cannot guarantee you accommodation so if you are coming from a place where you have accommodation already we wouldn’t that you come to Ireland.”