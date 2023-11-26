Israel-Hamas war: More hostages freed on both sides as Gaza ceasefire holds

A convoy carrying Isareli hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip arrives at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Sunday. Photograph: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Hamas militants on Saturday released 17 hostages, including 13 Israelis, from captivity in the Gaza Strip while Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners in the latest stage of a four-day ceasefire.

Nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand was one of those released after being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

The late-night exchange was held up for several hours after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement.

The delay underscored the fragility of the ceasefire, which has halted a war that has shaken Israel, caused widespread destruction across the Gaza Strip and threatened to unleash wider fighting across the region.

The army said Red Cross representatives transferred the freed hostages to Egypt late on Saturday. They later said they have been transferred to Israel where they were being taken to hospitals for observation and to be reunited with families.

Emily, who was seized from her home in kibbutz Be’eri on October 7th by Palestinian gunmen, was included in the second group of hostages to be freed as part of a deal under which 50 Israeli children, mothers and elderly women are being released in four groups over a four-day period, during which a ceasefire is being observed in Gaza by both sides.

Along with eight other Israeli children and five women, she was handed over to Red Cross representatives in Khan Yunis and driven to the Rafah crossing. After crossing the border to Egypt, the hostages were positively identified by Israeli security officials and flown by helicopter to a hospital in Israel.

At the hospital, Emily was reunited with her Irish father, Thomas Hand, and her two half siblings with a photograph of the father and daughter reunion later published on social media.

Irish president Michael D Higgins welcomed her release, saying it brought an end to “a horrific time for all of her family”.

In a statement he said: “It is my great hope that Emily can now, despite all that she has endured, enjoy a happy and fulfilling life after what has been an unimaginable situation for such a young child.”

Hamas fighters were set on Sunday to release a third group of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a day after freeing 17 captives.

The moment Emily Hand is reunited with her father Tom, after fifty days being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza @rtenews pic.twitter.com/g7bGBjTKAJ — Fran McNulty (@franmcnulty) November 26, 2023

The ceasefire, brokered by Qatar and the United States, is the first extended break in fighting since the war began on October 7th. Overall, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners. All are women and minors.

Israel has said the truce can be extended by an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed, but it has vowed to quickly resume its offensive and complete its goals of returning all hostages and destroying Hamas’s military and governing capabilities.

Thousands of people gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday in solidarity with the hostages and their families.

Many accuse Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu of not doing enough to bring the hostages home.

The office of Mr Netanyahu announced early on Sunday that it had received a new list of hostages scheduled to be released later in the day in the third of four scheduled swaps.

In the West Bank, hundreds of people burst into celebrations for a second night as a busload of Palestinian prisoners arrived early on Sunday.

But the mood of celebration was dampened by scenes of destruction and suffering in Gaza.

Two Palestinians were shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces in Nablus and Jenin early on Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry said, bringing to six the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank overnight.

The start of the pause brought quiet for 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, who are reeling from relentless Israeli bombardment that has killed thousands, driven three-quarters of the population from their homes and levelled residential areas. Rocket fire from Gaza militants into Israel also went silent.

Palestinians in northern Gaza, where the offensive has been focused, returned to the streets, crunching over rubble between shattered buildings and at times digging through it with bare hands.

At the Indonesian hospital in Jabaliya, besieged by the Israeli military earlier this month, bodies lay in the courtyard and outside the main gate.

A bus transporting Palestinians prisoners released from Israeli jails drives through supporters holding flags in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday. Photograph: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

The United Nations said the pause enabled it to scale up the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the largest volume since the resumption of aid convoys on October 21st.

For the first time in over a month, aid reached northern Gaza. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 61 trucks carrying food, water and medical supplies headed there on Saturday, the largest aid convoy to reach the area yet.

The UN said it and the Palestinian Red Crescent were also able to evacuate 40 patients and family members from a hospital in Gaza City to a hospital in Khan Younis. – Agencies