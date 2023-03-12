West Bank: Israeli troops ‘kill three Palestinian gunmen in clash’

Israeli soldiers stand guard during an operation west of Nablus in the occupied northern West Bank on March 12th, 2023. Photograph: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli troops killed three Palestinian gunmen who attacked a their post in the occupied West Bank on Sunday and a fourth gunman was detained after surrendering, the army said.

Palestinians had no immediate comment on the incident near the city of Nablus in the northern part of the West Bank, among territories where they seek statehood and which has seen a surge in violence in recent months.

The latest incident follows an Israeli military raid last week on the West Bank village of Jaba, where three Palestinian militants were killed.

In the following hours a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a busy Tel Aviv thoroughfare at the start of the Israeli weekend, wounding three people before being shot and killed.

READ MORE

The violence is some of the worst between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank in years.

It began last spring after Palestinian attacks against Israelis triggered near-nightly Israeli raids in the West Bank. – Agencies