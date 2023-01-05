Charges brought over attack in Lebanon that killed Irish soldier

The funeral of Irish UN peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney at Holy Family Church Dundalk last month. His coffin was dressed in the national colours with a folded United Nations flag and a blue beret. Photograph: Alan Betson

A Lebanese military court has pressed charges against seven people allegedly involved in the attack on Irish peacekeepers in South Lebanon which killed Private Seán Rooney and seriously injured Trooper Shane Kearney.

A local military source confirmed to The Irish Times that charges had been brought on Thursday against multiple individuals whose identities have not been released publicly.

The source added that further arrests have been made regarding the gun attack on December 14th in Al-Aqbiya which targeted a UN vehicle carrying four Irish peacekeepers who were deployed as part of the UN interim force in Lebanon known as Unifil.

The charges ranged from murder and attempted murder to destroying vehicles, a source said.

Pte Seán Rooney (24), from Dundalk, Co Louth, died and trooper Shane Kearney (22), from Killeagh, Co Cork, was critically injured after shots were fired at their vehicle. The two other Irish soldiers on board suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle was undertaking an administrative run to Beirut airport when it became separated from a second UN vehicle and took a non-standard route off the main highway between Beirut and South Lebanon.

Private Sean Rooney. Photograph: Defence Forces/PA

On December 5th, the Shia militant group Hezbollah which dominates South Lebanon and the area surrounding Al-Aqbiya handed over one suspect allegedly involved in the gun attack to the Lebanese army for interrogation.

Hezbollah said that the suspect was a supporter but not a member of the group, which has both parliamentary and armed wings.

A spokesperson for the group said it intends to “cooperate with the Lebanese army and Unifil to finish case.”

In addition to an investigation by the Lebanese army, Unifil and the Defence Forces are separately undertaking their own inquiries.