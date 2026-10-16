Zelenskiy no longer willing to placate Trump

European Council president António Costa, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen speak to the press upon arriving at the EU summit in Brussels on Friday. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskiy is in no mood to grovel or pretend he thinks Donald Trump knows best any more.

“We will keep living, fighting ... When it is so horrific during a war, it is so important that you preserve your dignity,” the Ukrainian president told a room packed by the European press corps in Brussels on Friday.

The US president’s attempt to force Zelenskiy into halting strikes on Russian oil refineries – by restricting the flow of vital US military intelligence and access to satellite networks – has caused a fresh rupture between Washington and Kyiv.

This row is perhaps more damaging than Trump’s televised Oval Office dressing down of the Ukrainian leader early last year.

The Ukrainians were blindsided last week when Trump announced a deal to buy Russian diesel, which will involve easing some US sanctions on Moscow.

Ukraine’s access to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system was also temporarily restricted, limiting its ability to shoot down Russian drones.

“We cannot accept diesel deals because then there will be gas agreements, sanctions will be lifted, then this will come to the banking system, certain individuals, chemicals industry,” Zelenskiy told reporters.

This all may mark the beginning of a new, volatile and uncertain break in what had already been a very strained relationship. The White House had been one of Kyiv’s greatest supporters under the Biden administration.

The stakes are nothing short of the “annihilation” of Ukraine, Zelenskiy said on Friday.

[ Pope Leo asks Putin for ceasefire to allow aid to occupied Ukrainian townOpens in new window ]

If Vladimir Putin only had designs on occupying the eastern Donbas region, why, asked Zelenskiy, did Russia’s invading army try to take the capital Kyiv at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022?

The Russians wanted it all, he said.

Ukraine’s air defences are depleted and it is short of US-made Patriot interceptors that can shoot down the ballistic missiles and new jet-powered drones hitting cities and infrastructure.

Ukraine is also grappling with a huge budget shortfall for 2027 which is approaching €70 billion, a hole EU leaders will need to help plug.

Those European allies were the reason Zelenskiy was in town to join a summit to discuss the war. “I heard from our European colleagues support and only support,” he told a press conference afterwards.

Had Trump made him a scapegoat for the global energy crisis triggered by the US war in Iran? Zelenskiy paused, thought about it, and then gave a silent, knowing smirk. “This is my answer,” he said, drawing a big laugh.

At least the entertainer turned wartime leader hasn’t lost his sense of comedic timing.