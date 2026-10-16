Zelenskiy appeals for European help to repel Russian attacks

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to members of the press at a European Union summit in Brussels. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine is asking European allies for help to acquire the minimum number of air defence interceptors needed to weather a winter of Russian bombardment, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said.

It was an “open secret” that US-made Patriot launchers capable of shooting down ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones were being redirected to the Gulf, rather than Ukraine, Zelenskiy said.

Beyond its depleted air defences, Kyiv is facing a gap in its budget next year that could be as large as €70 billion.

The European Union’s 27 leaders discussed Ukraine’s finances and the breakdown in Zelenskiy’s relationship with the Trump administration at a summit in Brussels on Friday.

Angered by Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, US president Donald Trump has turned against Zelenskiy, striking a deal with Vladimir Putin to buy Russian diesel and reportedly putting a stop on the sharing of US battlefield intelligence that has been vital to Ukraine’s defences.

European Council president António Costa, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Friday. Photograph: Nicolas Maeterlinck/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine’s access to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network had also been restricted in recent days, Zelenskiy confirmed in a press conference in Brussels. This had temporarily impaired the ability of Ukrainian forces to shoot down fast-moving drones heading for civilian populations, he said.

“This is no time to withdraw support to Ukraine,” European Council president António Costa said on his way into the EU summit.

European governments will need to quickly decide how to shore up Ukraine’s wartime finances until the end of 2028, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

The Government was “open” to all options for how the pressing financial shortfall could be covered, he told reporters.

[ Europe should consider ‘all options’ to plug Ukraine’s budget shortfall, Taoiseach saysOpens in new window ]

Martin defended the Republic’s financial contributions to Ukraine, after Dutch prime minister Rob Jetten said some EU governments were not pulling their weight.

“We are net contributors [to the EU budget] and through any European mechanism and facility, we will be higher contributors than most ... I think that’s the ultimate way to do it, and it’s the proper and effective way,” Martin said.

Late last year EU leaders agreed to jointly borrow funds as a bloc to finance a €90 billion loan to Ukraine.

Kyiv has been spending the money quicker than anticipated, due to the intensity of the fighting and changing nature of the war, as well as a drop in aid from western allies.

The loan had been backstopped by €200 billion of Russian central bank assets, which are frozen in European financial institutions by the EU’s regime of economic sanctions.

A previous EU plan to use the Russian assets to refill Ukraine’s coffers, in lieu of war reparations from Moscow, did not proceed after Belgium expressed concerns about the legality of in effect seizing the sanctioned assets.

[ Hegseth tells UK counterpart that Ukraine’s access to Starlink restoredOpens in new window ]

“Ukraine is running out of funding, they cannot buy and produce what they need,” Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen said.

Frederiksen said she had not heard EU leaders talk about asking Zelenskiy to tone down his criticism of Trump’s rapprochement with Putin over diesel.

Using Russia’s sanctioned assets was “one of the best solutions at hand” to Kyiv’s money problems, because it would help finance Ukraine’s defences and make Moscow pay, she said.

It is understood senior figures in the European Commission – the EU’s executive arm, which proposes laws and co-ordinates aid to Ukraine – are considering other ways the Russian assets could be used for Kyiv’s benefit.

Zelenskiy, who joined the European Council summit for the portion of the discussion about Ukraine, said there was no sign that Russia was interested in peace.

Finding a way to plug the gap in Ukraine’s budget for 2027 was a “key” question that needed to be answered, he said.

[ Daniel McLaughlin: Ukraine prepares for hardest winter yetOpens in new window ]