Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 13 as Poland scrambles fighter jets

People take shelter at a metro station during Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Photograph: Oleksii Filippov/AFP via Getty Images

Russian ‌air strikes killed at least 13 in Ukraine on Thursday in attacks extending as far as the western city of Lviv, forcing neighbouring Poland to scramble fighter jets to ​secure its airspace.

The attacks come as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy returns from the United States, where he said US president Donald Trump agreed to give Ukraine licences for Patriot missiles.

Air raid alerts sounded across most regions of Ukraine and explosions were heard in Kyiv. A few non-residential sites caught fire, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

One person was killed and ​two more injured in the capital, emergency services said, with six more, including two children, killed in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava.

In Zelenskiy’s hometown, the central city of Kryvyi Rih, two girls ⁠aged five and 12 were among six killed, with eight injured in what Oleksandr Vilkul, the city’s defence council head, said was a direct ‌strike ‌by ​a Russian ballistic missile.

“A dark night,” Vilkul said on Telegram, adding that the missile, launched from Russia’s Voronezh region, struck the home of a large family, and warned the death toll could increase as emergency workers clear away ⁠rubble.

In Lviv, close to Poland, rescue workers were scrambling to clear ​away rubble to reach those trapped after Russian missiles damaged two apartment ​buildings and injured 15, officials said.

Earlier, Zelenskiy had warned a massive Russian attack was likely, saying the safety of Ukrainians depended on the willingness of allies to provide ‌anti-missile defences.

“It is important that our partners fully understand ​what is happening and that the protection of people’s lives depends directly on their willingness,” Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

Poland, a member of the European Union ⁠and Nato, scrambled fighter jets to protect its airspace amid ⁠Russian air strikes, its armed forces said ​on X.

“Fighter aircraft and an early warning aircraft have begun operations, while ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance systems have reached a state of readiness,” they said, adding that the steps were preventive.

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Polish firefighters ‌were securing the site ​of a 10-metre-wide ​crater in Tarnawa-Kolonia, ⁠in the Lublin ‌region ‌of ​eastern Poland, ⁠after ​receiving ​report of explosion, ‌Radio Zet ​reported.

A warehouse of Russian top online retailer Wildberries caught fire in the western city of Penza after Ukraine’s drone attack, regional governor Oleg Melnichenko said on Telegram.

One person was injured and about 200 people evacuated from the site, he added, just a day after the company, which has become a frequent target of Ukraine’s attacks, evacuated another facility in central Russia.

Wildberries has redirected its supply chains after the Penza attack, it said on Telegram.

Its losses pile on the pain for ‌ordinary Russians, some of whom made online ⁠sales their main source of income, as Ukraine continues hitting energy facilities and refineries, deepening the fuel crisis in the world’s largest country by area.

Drone strikes have damaged nearly a dozen Wildberries warehouses recently, destroying about 10 per cent of storage capacity and inflicting losses on tens ‌of thousands of small businesses using the platform, the company and local authorities say.

Russia downed a total of 258 drones overnight, its defence ministry said. ​That figure covers Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war following Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022. - Reuters