Five German climbers killed in Italian Alps avalanche

Members of two rope teams swept away by snow and ice

The climbers had set out on Saturday to scale Cima Vertana in the Ortler mountain range. Photograph: EPA
Sun Nov 02 2025 - 11:27

Five German climbers have died after being caught in an avalanche in the Italian Alps, local authorities said on Sunday.

The climbers had set out on Saturday to scale Cima Vertana in the Ortler mountain range near the village of Solda. The avalanche struck as they headed for the summit.

The cascade of snow and ice swept away members of two separate rope teams. The bodies of two men and a woman were recovered on Saturday while the two other victims, a father and his 17-year-old daughter, were found on Sunday.

Two other climbers escaped unharmed.

The Ortler massif, part of the Italian Alps close to the Swiss border, is a popular destination for experienced hikers and climbers. – Reuters

