Romania says Russian drone incursions pose ‘new challenge’ to Black Sea security

A Ukrainian official kneels by a downed Russian drone at a 'graveyard' for war ordnance in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/New York Times

Romania has strongly condemned the entry of a Russian drone into its airspace during an attack on neighbouring Ukraine, saying Moscow’s actions pose a “new challenge” to Black Sea security.

Poland had already denounced the intrusion of Russian drones into its airspace, calling on Moscow to avoid further “provocations”. Polish fighter jets scrambled on Saturday in response to fresh Russian drone strikes just over the border in Ukraine.

Romania, a Nato member, has had several drone fragments crash on its territory since Moscow invaded Ukraine, especially as Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian ports.

In a statement after the drone entry on Saturday, Romania’s defence ministry said it “strongly condemns the irresponsible actions of the Russian Federation and emphasises that they represent a new challenge to regional security and stability in the Black Sea area”.

It added that “such incidents demonstrate the Russian Federation’s lack of respect for international law”.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the incident was “unacceptable” and accused Moscow of a “reckless escalation”.

Romania reported late on Saturday its airspace had been breached by a drone during a Russian attack in neighbouring Ukraine. The country scrambled two F-16 fighter jets, which “detected a drone in national airspace” and tracked it until it dropped off the radar, the defence ministry said.

In its statement, the ministry said a Geran drone used by Russia had entered Romanian airspace. It added that the drone “orbited for about 50 minutes, from northeast of [the village of] Chilia Veche to southwest of Izmail, and left national airspace near the town of Pardina, heading towards Ukraine”.

Romania’s fighter jets were “supported by German allies ... with two Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft”, which monitored the situation. The drone did not fly over populated areas and did not pose an imminent threat to the safety of the population, said the statement.

Romania’s foreign minister, Oana Toiu, said on X that she would “raise Russia’s actions at [the] UN General Assembly, urging a strict international adherence to sanctions”.

Poland’s foreign minister has said the Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace last week was an attempt by the Kremlin to test Nato’s reactions by incremental escalations without prompting a full-scale response, as Romania became the second Nato country to report an incursion in a matter of days.

Radosław Sikorski confirmed that while the drones that entered Poland last week were capable of carrying ammunition, they were not loaded with explosives. “Interestingly, they were all duds, which suggests to me that Russia tried to test us without starting a war,” Mr Sikorski added.

He dismissed suggestions Polish air defences had been unprepared for the incursion, given the fact some of the drones travelled hundreds of miles into Polish territory, and that accounts suggest only three or four out of about 19 were shot down.

US president Donald Trump said he was prepared to move ahead with “major” sanctions on Russian oil if Nato countries do the same.

On Saturday, a day after he said he was losing patience with President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine. In a post on his Truth Social site, he said he was “ready to do major sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA”.

Many European nations have cut back or stopped purchasing Russian oil, but several Nato allies – including Hungary – have blocked more stringent proposals by the EU to target Russia’s energy sector. – Guardian