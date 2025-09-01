Putin says ‘understandings’ reached at Alaska summit open way to peace in Ukraine

US president Donald Trump holds a photograph of him with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Alaska during a press briefing in the Oval Office in Washington, DC. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Monday that understandings reached during his Alaska summit with US president Donald Trump in August open a way to find a resolution to the crisis in Ukraine.

Mr Putin, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and leaders from Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia are attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation forum in the city of Tianjin, hosted by China’s president Xi Jinping.

“In this regard, we highly appreciate the efforts and proposals from China and India aimed at facilitating the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis,” Mr Putin said at the forum in Tianjin.

“I would also note that the understandings reached at the recent Russia–US meeting in Alaska, I hope, also contribute toward this goal.”

He said he had already detailed to Mr Xi on Sunday the achievements of his talks with Mr Trump and the work “already under way” to resolve the conflict and would provide more detail in two-way meetings with the Chinese leader and others.

“For the Ukrainian settlement to be sustainable and long-term, the root causes of the crisis must be addressed.”

Part of the source of the conflict “lies in the ongoing attempts by the West to bring Ukraine into Nato”, Mr Putin reiterated.

Kyiv and its Western allies call Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022 an imperial war of conquest to annex territory, though Russia says it is special military operation aimed to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine. - Reuters

