Portugal far-right leader suffers second collapse days before election

Chega leader Andre Ventura collapsed twice in two days ahead of the Portuguese general election. Photograph: Andre Dias Nobre/AFP via Getty Images

The leader of Portugal‘s far-right party Chega collapsed on Thursday during an open-air campaign rally in advance of Sunday’s general election and was rushed to hospital, two days after suffering a similar incident at another party event.

In videos from the rally in Odemira in southern Portugal that circulated online, Andre Ventura (42), could be seen grabbing his chest and trying to undo his tie before collapsing into the arms of his aides who carried him away.

Hospital clinical director Jose Sousa e Costa said Mr Ventura was in a stable condition and although there was currently no indication he was suffering from a heart problem, further medical exams were required.

Mr Ventura will be transferred to another hospital in Setubal, near Lisbon, to undergo a medical procedure.

Mr Ventura was discharged from hospital in Faro only on Wednesday after his previous collapse. The hospital said he had an esophageal spasm caused by gastric reflux and high blood pressure.

Chega lawmaker Marta Silva told CNN Portugal the electrocardiogram in an ambulance immediately after the second collapse showed that “everything is well with his heart” and it was likely another spasm.

Mr Ventura founded the anti-establishment Chega in 2019, advocating tougher sentences for criminals, calling for an end to Portugal’s “open doors” immigration policy and accusing the mainstream political parties of perpetuating corruption.

Chega became the third-largest parliamentary force in 2022 and quadrupled its parliamentary seats last year to 50 after running on a platform of fighting corruption and immigration.

Most analysts say the party is a one-man show, owing its success to Ventura’s fiery eloquence, charisma and good looks.

In advance of Sunday’s election, opinion polls show Chega in third place, little changed from its 2024 result of 18 per cent, its meteoric rise apparently stalled by recent scandals involving several senior party members. – Reuters