German police arrest eight suspected members of right-wing group plotting “ethnic cleansing” campaign

Police in Germany have arrested eight people in connection with alleged 'militant coup plans by right-wing terrorists', according to the country's interior ministry. Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

German authorities have arrested eight people accused of being members of a militant extremist group planning an “ethnic cleansing” campaign.

Those arrested, seven in Germany and one in Poland, were all men aged between 21 and 25 and were reportedly members of a group calling itself the Saxon Separatists.

Found in 2020, it consists of 15 to 20 members with far-right extremist, racist and anti-Semitic views. Prosecutors said members “share a fundamental renunciation of the free democratic order” of the modern German state and had paramilitary training in house-to-house combat and the use of firearms.

Their preparations were based on the conviction that the modern German state is facing a collapse on an unnamed “Day X”.

“At this point the group planned to use armed force to conquer areas in Saxony and possibly also in other eastern German states in order to establish a state and society modelled on National Socialism,” said the federal public prosecutor’s office. “Undesired groups of people were to be removed from the area through ethnic cleansing if necessary.”

In total, 20 premises were searched in Austria, Poland and Germany, the latter involving 450 police officers.

Police said they had recovered military equipment including camouflage fatigues, combat helmets, gas masks and bulletproof vests.

Among those arrested are two brothers, identified only as Jörg und Jörn S, who are believed to be members of a far-right family from Austria.

Later today all suspects will appear before remand judges, who will rule on pretrial detention.

Federal interior minister Nancy Faeser said the raids had “thwarted militant coup plans by right-wing terrorists at an early stage, who were longing for a day X to attack people and our state with armed force”.

Federal justice minister Marco Buschmann denounced the “outrageous” plans, thwarted by police, as a reminder that “our constitutional state and the free and democratic basic order are under threat from many sides”.

Since June, suspected members of another alleged coup plot have been on trial in three separate proceedings in Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart.