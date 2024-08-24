Police in Germany search for suspect after three die in Solingen stabbing attack

German police said on Saturday that they were still searching for an unknown assailant hours after he killed three people and wounded others in a stabbing attack at a festival in the western city of Solingen.

Eight were injured, five of them seriously, the police said in a statement early on Saturday. That is up from the four serious injuries the police reported earlier.

“Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned. The police are currently searching for the perpetrator with a large team,” police said.

The incident occurred at about 9.40pm (7.40pm Irish time) on Friday, when the man attacked multiple people with a knife, the police said.

The perpetrator aimed specifically for the throats of his victims, the police added. They could not provide further details or a motive.

Fatal stabbings and shootings are relatively uncommon in Germany. The government wants to toughen rules on knives that can be carried in public by reducing the maximum length allowed.

In June, a 29-year-old policeman died after being stabbed in Mannheim during an attack on a right-wing demonstration. A stabbing attack on a train in 2021 injured several.

Friday's attack occurred at a festival marking the 650th anniversary of Solingen in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, which borders the Netherlands.

Authorities cancelled the remainder of the weekend event.

The state’s minister for interior affairs, Herbert Reul, visited the scene early on Saturday, telling reporters it was a targeted attack on human life but declining to speculate on the motive.

The attack occurred at the Fronhof, a market square where live bands were playing. – Reuters