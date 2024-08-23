Several people killed in stabbing at German festival, reports say

Police and ambulances near the scene where people were killed and injured in an attack at a festival in Solingen, western Germany. Photograph: Gianni Gattus/dpa via AP

Several individuals were killed on Friday night when a man stabbed passersby at random with a knife at a festival in the western German city of Solingen, the newspaper Bild reported.

Bild reported that the event occurred around 9.45pm local time and that at least three people were dead and multiple people were wounded. The number of fatalities has not been officially confirmed, however.

Witnesses said the perpetrator was at large, the paper added.

The local newspaper Solingen Tageblatt reported on its website that the attack occurred at a festival to mark town’s 650 years.

The scene of the attack in Solingen on Friday. PHotograph: Gianni Gattus

It also reported that authorities told people to leave downtown Solingen and that one of the festival organisers, Philipp Muller, said on a stage that emergency workers were fighting for the lives of nine people.

Solingen has around 160,000 inhabitants and is located near the bigger cities of Cologne and Düsseldorf.

The festival began on Friday and was supposed to run until Sunday.

Local police said they were not yet able to comment. – Reuters/AP

