Ukraine launches ‘one of largest ever’ drone attacks on Moscow, mayor says

Ukrainian soldiers await call from a drone team to fire mortars towards Russian positions in 2023. Photograph: Mauricio Lima/The New York Times

Ukraine launched one of the largest drone attacks on Moscow on Wednesday, the city’s mayor said, with Russian air defence units destroying 11 drones flying towards the capital.

Some of the drones were destroyed over the city of Podolsk, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. The city in the Moscow region is some 38km (24 miles) south of the Kremlin.

“This is one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow using drones ,” Mr Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app at 4:43am.

The attack comes as Russia – while advancing in eastern Ukraine – struggles to push Ukrainian forces out of its Kursk region, two weeks after they smashed through Russia’s western border in the largest invasion of Russia since the second World War.

READ MORE

Mr Sobyanin said that according to preliminary information, there were no injuries or damage reported in the aftermath of the attacks.

[ Military analysis: Kursk incursion heaps pressure on Ukraine’s eastOpens in new window ]

Ukraine has often launched one or two drones targeting Moscow in recent months, causing no substantial damage.

The Wednesday attack, however, seems larger than May 2023 attack when at least eight drones were destroyed over the capital in an attack president Vladimir Putin said was Kyiv’s attempt to scare and provoke Russia.

Russian officials rarely disclose the full size of the attacks, reporting only drones that its air defence units destroy.

Ukraine and Russia also rarely disclose the full extent of the damage their attacks inflict, unless residential or civilian infrastructure is damaged, or civilians die.

The Wednesday attack on Moscow was part of a broader Ukraine drone attack on Russia with the Russian defence ministry saying its air defence units also destroyed 23 drones over the border region of Bryansk.

Six drones were destroyed over Belgorod, another Russian region on border with Ukraine, three over the Kaluga region, which borders the Moscow region to its northeast, and two over the embattled Kursk region, the ministry said.

[ Russia says it’s advancing in eastern Ukraine and regrouping after incursionOpens in new window ]

There were no casualties or damage reported in the aftermath of attack on the border region of Bryansk in Russia's southwest, Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the region wrote on Telegram.

Russia's RIA state news agency reported also that two drones were destroyed over the Tula region, which borders the Moscow region to its north,

Separately, Vasily Golubev, governor of the Rostov region in Russia's southwest, said that air defence forces destroyed a Ukraine-launched missile over the region, with no injuries reported.

The Russia defence ministry did not mention neither Tula nor Rostov in its statement listing destroyed air weapons.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

In recent months, Kyiv has stepped up its air attacks on Russian territory, saying it aims to destroy infrastructure key to Moscow’s war efforts. It also says that its attacks are in response to Russia’s continued strikes on Ukrainian territory. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024