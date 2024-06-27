Ireland will not provide second EU commissioner candidate if requested for gender balance, says Harris

Taoiseach Simon Harris (top left) with other European leaders ahead of the first day of the European council summit in Brussels on Thursday. Photograph: Benoit Doppagne/Belga Mag/Belga/AFP via Getty

Ireland does not plan to nominate a second candidate, alongside former minister for finance Michael McGrath, for its next European Commissioner role, regardless of whether a gender balance of two names is requested as expected, Taoiseach Simon Harris has said.

National leaders of the 27 EU countries are meeting for a key summit in Brussels, where they are expected to vote to put Ursula von der Leyen forward for a second term as president of the European Commission.

Speaking on his way into the meeting, Mr Harris said there was a “clear consensus” that leaders would be backing Ms von der Leyen, following which she will need to be confirmed by a majority of MEPs in the European Parliament.

If Ms von der Leyen is successful in that parliament vote in July, she is likely to then request at least two names, a man and a woman, from each country as nominees for their next EU commissioner, to try to achieve a gender balance of appointments in her effective cabinet.

READ MORE

Mr Harris said Ireland would not be sending two names, but sticking with Mr McGrath as their sole nominee. The Fine Gael leader said he did not believe sending only one name would hurt Ireland’s chances of landing a strong commission portfolio.

“I’m aware president von der Leyen may seek the name of a man and a woman. Ireland has done that in the past, on occasions Ireland has sent one name, on occasions Ireland has sent more than one name. On this occasion, and respectfully in accordance with the treaties, we have taken the decision to send one name,” he said.

Ireland is seeking a finance-related commission portfolio, but is likely to face competition from several other EU countries. The plan to put forward a single name for the next Irish commissioner could lead to a clash between the Government and Ms von der Leyen’s team, if she secures another five year term.

Mr Harris said there was an “advantage” in being one of the first countries to publicly name their intended nominee. “I think it is a symbol of intent in how serious we take the European Union that we would send one of our most senior politicians,” he said. Mr Harris said he would be “taking every opportunity” over the coming days and weeks to lobby for a high profile commission brief for Ireland.

The EU treaties were clear that the pick of who to nominate for each countries’ EU commissioner was a decision for national government, he said. “I expect president von der Leyen may well indicate that she would like more than one name. It is absolutely perfectly fine for her to indicate that, it is also perfectly fine for member states to reflect on it and decide to proceed as they see best,” he said.

“Our Government has made a decision, we have decided to send one of our most senior politicians, our Finance Minister, and we won’t be deviating from that,” he said. “So our position from an Irish point of view on the name of Ireland’s commissioner is settled,” Mr Harris said.

He said Ms von der Leyen would want to build “the best and strongest team” of EU commissioners, as such the decision to put forward Mr McGrath would “stand us in good stead” when the commission president was allocating portfolios.