Ukraine-Russia war: Zelenskiy says ceasefire would only benefit Russia

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy inspects a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photograph: EPA

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war would only benefit Russia as it would allow Moscow to boost its supply of munitions.

Mr Zelenskiy said Russia was negotiating missile purchases from Iran and that Russian forces had received more than one million rounds of ammunition from North Korea.

A ceasefire would not lead to political dialogue, he said.

The Ukrainian president spoke during a visit to Estonia as part of a wider tour of the Baltic region.

He is in Estonia’s capital for meetings with the country’s leaders on the second day of trip through the small Baltic states, where concern is high about aggression from neighbouring Russia.

Mr Zelensky arrived in Tallinn late on Wednesday after beginning his Baltic trip in Lithuania.

He will meet Estonia’s president and prime minister and address the parliament before heading to Latvia.

In Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine has shown the world that Russia’s military can be stopped.

He said Ukraine must still bolster its air defences against Russia’s intensified missile and drone onslaughts and replenish its ammunition supplies as long-range strikes become the main feature of this winter’s fighting.

“We have proven that Russia can be stopped, that deterrence is possible,” he said after talks with Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda on his first foreign trip of the year.

The massive Russian barrages – more than 500 drones and missiles were fired between December 29th and January 2bs, according to officials in Kyiv – are using up Ukraine’s weapons stockpiles, however.

The escalation is stretching Ukraine’s air defence resources and leaving the country vulnerable unless it can secure further weapons supplies.

A Russian S-300 missile hit a hotel in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, late on Wednesday, injuring 11 people including a Turkish journalist, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The city has been attacked for four consecutive nights, the governor said.

“We lack modern air defence systems badly,” Mr Zelensky said in Vilnius, noting that they are “what we need the most”.

He acknowledged, however, that stockpiles are low in countries that could provide such material. “Warehouses are empty. And there are many challenges to world defence,” he said.

Ukraine hopes to accelerate development of its domestic defence industry and establish joint projects with foreign governments to speed up ammunition and weapons production.

Ukrainian officials travelling with Mr Zelensky signed several documents on co-operation on joint arms production. Similar agreements are expected in the other Baltic countries. – Agencies